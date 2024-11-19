Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/18/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior forward scored the opening goal of the match for the Spartans in their 5-0 win over La Grande in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School.
Ella Bulkley, Catlin Gabel
The junior had an assist on the opening goal of the match for the Eagles in their 5-0 win over Central Linn/East Linn Christian in the Class 3A/2A/1A state title contest, played at Liberty High School.
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel
The junior forward scored three first-half goals to help the Eagles soar to a 5-0 win over Central Linn/East Linn Christian in the Class 3A/2A/1A state title contest, played at Liberty High School.
Marian Dunne, Jesuit
The junior forward scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute to give the Crusaders a 1-0 win over West Linn in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal match played at Jesuit High School.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder scored the only goal of the match, coming in the overtime period, in the Tigers’ 1-0 home win over North Marion in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal contest.
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic
The senior had a pair of assists for the Spartans in their 5-0 victory against La Grande in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School.
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel
The sophomore had two goals and an assist for the Eagles in their 5-0 win over Central Linn/East Linn Christian in the Class 3A/2A/1A state title match, played at Liberty High School.
Hazel Huxford, Central Linn/East Linn Christian
The freshman goalkeeper made three saves during a penalty kick shootout to help the Cobras come away with a 2-1 win over Banks in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal match played at Sweet Home High School.
Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande
The senior goalkeeper made six saves to help the Tigers come away with a 1-0 overtime win against North Marion in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal match played at La Grande. She then had nine saves in the state title contest against Marist Catholic.
Kate Kleinke, Wilsonville
The sophomore forward scored the Wildcats’ second goal in their 4-1 victory against Bend in the Class 5A state championship contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Ana Kubiaczyk, Jesuit
The junior midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders in their 2-1 win over Grant in the Class 6A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Shea Manfredi, Bend
The junior midfielder scored the Lava Bears’ goal in their 4-1 loss to Wilsonville in the Class 5A state championship contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Tessa Matteri, Grant
The senior midfielder scored a pair of first-half goals to help propel the Generals to a 3-0 win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal contest played at Delta Park.
Clara McDonald, Bend
The junior scored the winning goal, coming in the final 10 minutes of the second half, in the Lava Bears’ 2-1 win over Caldera in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal tilt played at Caldera High School.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had three goals and an assist for the Spartans in their 5-0 win over La Grande in the Class 4A state championship match, played at Liberty High School. She also had two goals and an assist in a semifinal win against Scappoose.
Paige Nakada, Grant
The senior scored a second-half goal for the Generals in their 2-1 setback against Jesuit in the Class 6A state championship match, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Sydney Perlewitz, Catlin Gabel
The sophomore goalkeeper recorded four saves in the Eagles’ 1-0 shutout win over Valley Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal match played at Catlin Gabel.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
The junior forward had both a goal and an assist for the Wildcats in their 3-0 win against Putnam in a Class 5A state playoff semifinal contest played at Wilsonville High School. She then had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over Bend in the state championship match.
Gina Schroffner, Marist Catholic
The junior defender had an assist while also shining for the Spartans’ defense the held La Grande without a shot on goal in a 5-0 victory in the Class 4A state title contest, played at Liberty High School.
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic
The senior had both a goal and an assist for the Spartans in their 4-0 win against Scappoose in a Class 4A state playoff semifinal match played at Marist Catholic. She also scored a goal in a 5-0 win over La Grande in the state title tilt.
Annika Sirtori, Catlin Gabel
The senior scored the only goal of the contest, coming in the first half, in the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Valley Catholic in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff semifinal contest played at Catlin Gabel.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward had a pair of assists for the Generals in their 3-0 win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff semifinal match played at Delta Park.
Teagan Waters, Wilsonville
The senior midfielder tallied an unassisted goal for the Wildcats in their 4-1 victory over Bend in the Class 5A state title contest, played at Hillsboro High School.
Natalie Webber, Jesuit
The sophomore forward scored the opening goal of the match for the Crusaders in their 2-1 win over Grant in the Class 6A state title contest, played at Hillsboro Stadium.
Sammy Wells, Catlin Gabel
The sophomore had an assist off a corner kick for the Eagles in their 5-0 win against Central Linn/East Linn Christian in the Class 3A/2A/1A state championship match, played at Liberty High School.
