Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Kira Balcom, Springfield
The senior goalkeeper, who has been on the Millers’ varsity since she was a freshman, had numerous saves and strong goal kicks to help the team score a 2-1 win at Eagle Point in a Midwestern League contest.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder, and a team co-captain, had two goals and an assist for the Spartans in their 8-0 home win over Junction City.
Paige Comerford, North Marion
The junior midfielder/forward had a goal and two assists for the Huskies in their 8-0 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference finale played at North Marion High School.
Ava Elizarraraz, Tualatin
The junior midfielder/forward, who was injured in the Timberwolves’ first Three Rivers League match of the season, returned for the league finale, worked hard on an off the ball and got some strong shots off in the contest with St. Mary’s Academy.
Kaia Fetch, Yamhill-Carlton
The senior forward stepped up to score four goals for the Tigers in their 6-1 victory at Sutherlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first round match.
Cassidy Harding, West Linn
The senior scored two goals to help the Lions run to a 4-0 win over Aloha in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at West Linn High School.
Lucy Hays, Beaverton
The junior midfielder scored the game-winning goal, with a header shot in overtime, in the Beavers’ 2-1 win over Wells in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at Beaverton High School. She now has 14 goals and six assists on the season.
Natalie Hobbs, North Eugene
The senior, who missed her junior season due to injury, scored in both of the Highlanders’ matches during the week, including having the first goal in a 3-0 win over Ashland, which gave the team the Midwestern League title.
Lexi Hudson, Marist Catholic
The freshman forward came through with a goal for the Spartans in their 8-0 home win over Junction City in a Sky Em League finale.
Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union
The junior goalkeeper has helped lead the way for the Pelicans’ defense, which has allowed a Class 4A low five goals on the season. In one match, where she suffered a broken nose, and a severe gash on her nose when she was making a save, she missed just 10 minutes of play and got back into action.
Lucy Kimball, David Douglas
The sophomore forward scored both of the Scots’ goals in their 2-1 win over Cleveland in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at David Douglas High School.
Emily Kranzush, Thurston
The junior defender scored a total of three goals in the Colts’ last two Midwestern League matches, wins over Springfield and Eagle Point.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward had a goal and three assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 home win over Junction City in a Sky Em League finale.
McKenna Miller, Gladstone
The sophomore goalkeeper had 11 saves for the Gladiators in their 2-0 victory over Valley Catholic in a nonleague match played at Gladstone High School.
Paige Nakada, Grant
The senior defender tallied a pair of goals for the Generals in their 2-0 home victory against South Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round match.
Riley Patzer, North Marion
The senior goalkeeper has helped the Huskies score three shutout victories in a row while also scoring on a penalty kick in an 8-0 win over Stayton for her first goal of the season.
Jillian Retzlaff, Glencoe
The junior forward/midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Crimson Tide in a 2-0 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference finale played at Forest Grove High School.
Kylee Schreck, West Linn
The junior scored a pair of goals for the Lions in their 4-0 victory against Aloha in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at West Linn High School.
Tori Sherman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore midfielder had both a goal and an assist to help the Spartans roll to an 8-0 home win over Junction City in a Sky Em League finale.
Hanna Slama, Jesuit
The senior midfielder scored a pair of goals for the Crusaders in a 6-0 win over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Jesuit High School.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward scored two goals for the Generals in their 4-0 home win over South Salem in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest.
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit
The senior defender helped lead the Jesuit defense that didn’t allow a goal in Metro League play, including a 7-0 win over Aloha in a league finale.
Kylie Warner, Yamhill-Carlton
The senior midfielder tallied a pair of goals in the Tigers’ 6-1 win at Sutherlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff first round contest.
Natalie Webber, Jesuit
The sophomore forward had a pair of goals to help the Crusaders post a 6-0 win over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Jesuit High School.
Lola Zurita, North Medford
The freshman forward/midfielder scored what turned out to be the winning goal in a penalty kick shootout in the Black Tornado’s 2-2 (4-3 pks) win over Nelson in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at North Medford High School.
