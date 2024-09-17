Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Anna Bales, Crook County
The sophomore midfielder had two goals for the Cowgirls and was involved in nearly every passing string in their 3-1 nonleague victory against Ridgeview.
Elowah Berkley, Franklin
The sophomore forward scored for the Lightning in a 9-1 win over Reynolds and notched a goal in a loss to West Linn.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder and a team captain scored for the Spartans in a 3-1 win over North Marion and added a goal in a 3-1 victory at Philomath.
Vivian Brenneman, McDaniel
The freshman defensive midfielder had a strong week for the Mountain Lions, breaking up opposing teams’ counter attacks and setting the tone defensively with her physicality, reading of the game and ability to be in the right place at the right time.
Olivia Boger, North Medford
The senior forward had four goals to help power the Black Tornado to a 5-1 home win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference opener. She had a throw-in that helped create the team’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Summit.
June Conner, Crook County
The sophomore defender/midfielder played a crucial role on offense and defense for the Cowgirls in their 3-1 win over Ridgeview. In addition to having an assist, she shut down many Ridgeview advances and would counter immediately, leading to goal-scoring opportunities.
Laney Cutler, Sprague
The junior midfielder had three goals to help the Olympians notch a 7-1 win over McKay in a nonleague tilt at Sprague High School.
Megan Gingerich, Canby
The sophomore forward, who helped the Cougars post a 1-0 nonleague home win over Thurston, leads the team in assists and has provided the squad with a lot of energy.
Ainsely Javarone, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The freshman forward had four goals for the Crusaders in their 9-0 victory at Glide in a nonleague contest. She had four goals in an 8-0 win over Illinois Valley.
Olivia Johnson, West Salem
The junior forward, who spent the past two years on the junior varsity squad, had two goals in her varsity debut, helping the Titans earn a 3-1 nonleague victory against Amity.
Allie Mansur, Silverton
The junior forward had two goals for the Foxes in their 4-0 win against McNary in a nonleague match at McNary High School.
Kyla Martin, Gresham
The senior stepped up in goal to help the Gophers post a 3-0 nonleague home win over Churchill for their first victory of the season.
Claire Masters, Tigard
The senior forward had three goals for the Tigers in their 4-0 victory over McDaniel in a nonleague match at McDaniel High School.
Tessa Matteri, Grant
The senior midfielder and a team captain had an assist for the Generals in their 2-0 win over Wilsonville, and she had an assist in a 4-1 victory at Tigard.
Lilly McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward assisted on all three of the Spartans’ goals in their 3-1 win over North Marion in a clash between Class 4A powers at Marist Catholic High School. She had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory against Philomath.
Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic
The sophomore had 11 saves for the Spartans in nonleague victories against North Marion and Philomath.
Addy Mendez, Sprague
The junior forward scored three goals in the Olympians’ 7-1 victory against McKay in a nonleague contest at Sprague High School.
Sienna Miller, Mountainside
The junior midfielder notched two goals for the Mavericks in their 2-0 win over Century in a nonleague match at Mountainside High School.
Ella Norby, Beaverton
The senior center back and a team captain has not only been a key defensive player on the back line, she has shined with her control of the ball and vision to help start a counter attack for the offense, helping the Beavers get a 5-1 win over Newberg and a 1-1 tie against St. Mary’s Academy.
Sinah Pederson, Douglas
The junior tallied three goals to help the Trojans run to a 9-0 home win over South Umpqua/Riddle in a Special District 4 opener.
Jillian Retzlaff, Glencoe
The junior midfielder/forward scored the winning goal on a direct free kick for the Crimson Tide in a 2-1 win over Oregon City. She scored twice to try to help the team rally in a 3-2 loss to Lakeridge. She had four goals and an assist in the team’s first four contests.
Addi Rice, Tualatin
The junior goalkeeper, who missed her sophomore season because of a fractured spine, made some key saves in helping the Timberwolves get their first shutout of the season, a 0-0 nonleague tie at Wells.
Addy Skyles, McDaniel
The sophomore striker scored for the Mountain Lions against Southridge and created many opportunities for herself and her teammates.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward scored for the Generals in their 2-0 win over Wilsonville in a nonleague match at Delta Park, and she had a goal in a 4-1 victory at Tigard.
Fia Swanson, Canby
The senior has shined in helping control the middle of the field for the Cougars and has been a leader by example and willing to work for her teammates. She helped the team post a 1-0 win over Thurston in a nonleague tilt at Canby High School.
Katya Tercek, Barlow
The senior forward stepped up in the clutch for the Bruins. She scored in a 1-0 win over Forest Grove, and she had the go-ahead goal, coming with three minutes left, in a 2-1 victory at Cleveland.
Mayela Victoria, McKay
The sophomore midfielder/forward scored all three of the Royal Scots’ goals in their 3-0 win over Centennial in a nonleague match at McKay High School.
Tegan Waters, Wilsonville
The senior midfielder scored in the first half and stepped up defensively in the midfield to deny attacks and help the Wildcats secure a 1-0 win over Sprague in a nonleague match at Wilsonville High School.
