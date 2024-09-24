Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
Sawyer Adams, Brookings-Harbor
The freshman had two goals to help the Bruins run to an 8-1 win at Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Alexa Aguilar, Eagle Point
The sophomore recorded the winning goal in addition to providing constant hard work and a physical presence for the Eagles in their 1-0 home win against Phoenix.
Maria Barcinas, Blanchet Catholic
The senior midfielder, who had to fill in at goalkeeper, helped the Cavaliers post a shutout, topping Salem Academy 1-0 in a nonleague match at Blanchet Catholic.
Olivia Boger, North Medford
The senior forward had two goals and an assist for the Black Tornado in a 6-1 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Conference match at North Medford High School.
Kya Bolton, Philomath
The freshman forward had two goals and two assists for the Warriors in their 4-0 nonleague victory at Junction City.
Madeline Brewster, North Eugene
The junior, a strong defender for the Highlanders, played every minute in matches against Sprague and Canby, joining the attack against the Cougars and assisting on a goal in a 1-1 tie.
Cora Chapman, North Salem
The senior center midfielder had four goals for the Vikings in their 6-1 nonleague victory against Reynolds, giving her eight goals this season.
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward had four goals to help the Huskies rally for a 5-3 victory against Molalla in a nonleague contest at Molalla High School.
Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin
The senior forward tallied three goals for the Pioneers in their 3-1 home victory over Echo/Stanfield in a Special District 5 contest.
Rowan Evans, La Grande
The junior forward/midfielder played a part in all four of the Tigers’ goals, scoring twice and having two assists in a 4-1 win over Astoria in a nonleague match at Estacada High School.
Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic
The senior midfielder, a team captain for the Rams, totaled five goals in a 4-0 victory at Cleveland and a 3-1 victory over Lincoln.
Kaia Fetch, Yamhill-Carlton
The senior forward recorded three goals for the Tigers in their 8-0 victory at Western Christian in a Special District 2 opener.
Alexa Garcia, Umatilla
The sophomore forward tallied two goals for the Vikings in their 5-1 victory at Nyssa in a Special District 5 contest.
Ellie Hanneman, Brookings-Harbor
The sophomore came up with two goals for the Bruins in their 8-1 victory at Douglas in a Special District 4 contest.
Ellis Highland, West Linn
The sophomore scored both of the Lions’ goals in their 2-1 win over Wilsonville in a nonleague match at Wilsonville High School.
Lexie Hudson, Marist Catholic
The freshman forward scored the goal in the Spartans’ 1-0 victory against Hidden Valley. She had a goal in a 5-1 win at Gladstone.
Lyndie Isaacson, La Grande
The senior came with up with eight saves to help the Tigers post a 1-0 win over The Dalles in a nonleague match at La Grande High School.
Ainsely Javarone, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The freshman continued her early scoring spree, tallying two goals for the Crusaders in their 6-0 victory at Lakeview in a Special District 4 contest.
Talia Jones, South Salem
The sophomore forward scored two early goals and added a key assist late in the contest in the Saxons’ 5-4 nonleague victory at Corvallis.
Nora LeBlanc, St. Mary’s Academy
The senior forward, who has four goals and four assists this season, helped the Blues get a 7-0 win at South Salem and a 3-1 victory against Forest Grove.
Amy Lew, Aloha
The junior midfielder, a team captain, scored off a corner kick and had the winning assist for the Warriors in a 2-1 victory at Woodburn. She controlled the midfield with strong defense in a 1-0 win over Sandy.
Morgan McKinney, Sutherlin
The senior forward had two goals to help lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win at Glide in a Special District 4 match.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore had a goal and two assists for the Spartans in a 5-1 win at Gladstone, and she had the winning assist in a 1-0 victory against Hidden Valley.
Eliza Nisly, Amity
The junior midfielder had five goals for the Warriors in their 8-0 home win against Taft in a Special District 2 opener.
Ella Norby, Beaverton
The senior, a team captain, had another big week for the Beavers as a center back with her control of the ball and vision on the field and in leading a strong counterattack, helping the team get a 6-0 win over Parkrose and a 2-2 tie with Nelson.
Kamdyn Ortiz, Tualatin
The junior defender scored the winning goal from the back line with a line-drive shot in the Timberwolves’ 2-1 win over Glencoe in a nonleague match at Hare Field.
Giavanna Rutigliano, North Medford
The sophomore forward tallied two goals for the Black Tornado in a 6-1 victory over South Eugene in a Southwest Oregon Conference match at North Medford High School.
Maycee Samuelson, Crater
The sophomore forward had four goals for the Comets in their 6-0 home win over Mazama in a nonleague contest.
Hanna Slama, Jesuit
The senior midfielder had two goals for the Crusaders in their 3-0 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague match at Jesuit High School.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward tallied two goals for the Generals in their 5-1 win over Jesuit in a nonleague showdown at the Grant Bowl.
Avery Zahniser, South Medford
The senior forward/midfielder tallied three goals to help the Panthers come away with a 4-4 tie against Willamette in a Southwest Conference match at South Medford High School.
