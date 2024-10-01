Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/30/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Olivia Boger, North Medford
The senior forward had two goals and an assist for the Black Tornado in a 3-0 win over rival South Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at Bowerman Field. She also scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over Willamette.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder, and a team co-captain, scored a goal for the Spartans in their 3-0 win over North Bend, giving her a team-high five goals, coming in the past six matches.
Ketsia Carvalhaes, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The senior forward tallied three goals and an assist for the Crusaders in their 8-0 victory at North Valley in Special District 4 action.
Karina Caspell, Tualatin
The sophomore forward scored a goal for the Timberwolves in their 4-1 home win over McNary and then added another goal in a 4-1 victory at Liberty.
Maddie Crawford, Grant
The sophomore midfielder scored three goals for the Generals in their 7-0 victory at Sherwood in a nonleague contest.
Isabella Driskell, North Medford
The senior forward scored a pair of goals for the Black Tornado in a 4-0 win over Willamette in a Southwest Conference match played at Bowerman Field.
Bethany Dunn, North Marion
The junior forward stepped up to score four goals for the Huskies in their 5-2 win against Newport in an Oregon West Conference contest.
Sidney Epstein, McDaniel
The freshman, using her speed and technical ability to create chances, scored her second goal of the season for the Mountain Lions in their 2-1 nonleague win over McMinnville.
Madison Forest, West Salem
The senior forward had two goals and an assist during the week. She had the game-winning goal and an assist for the Titans in their 2-1 nonleague victory over Forest Grove.
Kinna Fried, Klamath Union
The junior center defender, and a team captain, has shined on the Pelicans’ back line, many times shutting down attacks on the team’s goal. She helped the team battle Hidden Valley to a 0-0 tie, and get a 1-0 win at Eagle Point, upping the squad’s season shutout total to five.
Allison Holpuch, Corvallis
The junior had four goals and three assists for the Spartans in their past two matches, including a 4-0 nonleague victory against Churchill.
Talia Jones, South Salem
The sophomore forward scored two goals for the Saxons in a 5-4 win over Corvallis, then she recorded three goals, two coming in the first half, to help lead the Saxons to a 3-1 win over West Albany in a nonleague match played at South Salem High School.
Abella Leder, Canby
The junior midfielder has been a key player for the Cougars with her consistency, solid first touch and hepossession-based style of play. She was crucial in a 3-0 win over La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference opener.
Jamylin Martinez, Central
The junior forward scored a pair of goals for the Panthers in their 8-0 win over Reynolds in a nonleague tilt played at Central High School.
Claire Masters, Tigard
The senior forward had two goals and two assists to help lead the Tigers to a 4-0 win over Franklin, then she added another goal in a 2-1 victory against Sunset.
Rashayla McCallister, Umatilla
The sophomore goalkeeper had seven saves for the Vikings in their 5-0 win at Irrigon in a Special District 5 contest.
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
The sophomore had assists on all three of the Spartans’ goals in their 3-0 win over North Bend in a Sky Em League opener played at Marist Catholic. She now has 11 assists on the season.
Paige Nakada, Grant
The senior scored a goal and added an assist for the Generals in their 4-0 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague clash played at Delta Park. She then added another goal in a 7-0 victory at Sherwood.
Ella Norby, Beaverton
The senior team captain continued her strong play this season, keeping the back line strong and leading the counter attack for the Beavers, helping them get a 4-1 win over Wilsonville and a 1-1 tie with Forest Grove in nonleague play.
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic
The junior center back, and a co-captain, had a header goal off a corner kick while also helping anchor the defense for the Spartans in a 3-0 win over North Bend.
Cayla Patterson, Eagle Point
The sophomore center back was a wall on defense, stopping many one-vs.-one attacks while challenging everything in the air for the Eagles in a 1-0 loss against Klamath Union.
Jillian Poe, Baker/Power Valley
The senior tallied all three of the Bulldogs’ goals in their 3-3 tie with Pendleton in a Greater Oregon League match played at Pendleton.
Kolbi Priaulx, North Eugene
The senior forward, and a team captain, scored the tying goal in the 70th minute and assisted on the game-winner a minute later in the Highlanders’ 3-2 come-from-behind win over La Salle Prep.
Kaylonni Schaefer, Umatilla
The senior midfielder/defender, and a team captain, tallied two goals for the Vikings in their 5-4 win at Grant Union in a Special District 5 contest.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward had a goal and three assists to help lead the Generals to a 4-0 win over Lake Oswego in a nonleague match played at Delta Park.
Becky Strickler, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The freshman midfielder had two goals and an assist for the Crusaders in their 8-0 home win against Rogue River in a Special District 4 contest.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App