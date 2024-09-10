Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Girls Soccer Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
—
Alli Aldinger, Milwaukie
The senior came off the bench to score three goals and have an assist for the Mustangs in an 8-0 nonleague win at South Albany.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic
The senior midfielder and a team captain had an assist for the Spartans in a 3-0 win over Valley Catholic, and she scored a goal in a 2-1 loss at North Eugene.
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene
The sophomore midfielder had two assists for the Highlanders in a 2-1 home win over Marist Catholic, and she scored a goal in a 3-2 loss against South Eugene.
Sarahi Chavez, McKay
The senior sweeper/center back, starting her fourth season with the Royal Scots, has shined in her role as defensive stopper, and in the team’s opener against Beaverton, she moved forward in transition and took a shot.
Malin Deckert, Beaverton
The junior got her season off to a flying start, scoring three goals for the Beavers in their 5-0 win over Franklin in a nonleague match at Beaverton High School.
Addison Dippel, Crater
The senior defender shined for the Comets in back, breaking up many plays in their nonleague contest at Roseburg.
Cruz Donawa, Marist Catholic
The sophomore forward scored two goals for the Spartans in their 3-0 win over Valley Catholic in a nonleague match at Marist Catholic High School.
Isabella Driskell, North Medford
The senior forward scored four goals and had an assist for the Black Tornado in a 7-0 win over Crater, and she had the corner kick that led to the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Nelson.
Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene
The junior forward/midfielder tallied two first-half goals to help the Highlanders edge Marist Catholic 2-1 in a nonleague match at North Eugene High School.
Natalia Elias, The Dalles
The junior center midfielder scored the winning goal for the Riverhawks in a 1-0 victory over Henley. She played solid defense and distributed the ball well in that match and in a 1-0 win against North Bend.
Brielle Engle, Cottage Grove
The junior forward scored four goals, coming on 13 shots, in helping lead the Lions to a 5-0 victory against Stayton in a nonleague match at Cottage Grove High School.
Zabdy Gomez, Canby
The senior midfielder shined on defense for the Cougars, helping them limit defending Class 6A state champion Grant to one goal in a 1-0 loss to the Generals in a nonleague match at Canby High School.
Tessa Hammond, Pleasant Hill
The senior midfielder tallied the only goal of the match, coming near the midway point of the first half, in the Billies’ 1-0 win over Douglas in a nonleague match at Pleasant Hill.
Tyler Hampson, South Medford
The senior midfielder scored a goal and added two assists for the Panthers in their 4-0 victory at Ashland in a nonleague contest.
Skyla Hansen, Gresham
The junior forward, who missed her sophomore season because of an ACL injury, made an impressive return to the field, scoring both of the Gophers’ goals in a season-opening 3-2 loss against Grants Pass.
Dani Haverland, Sheldon
The sophomore forward scored three first-half goal for the Irish in a season-opening 8-0 win at West Salem. She scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Sprague.
Kaia Hix, Wilsonville
The junior goalkeeper, in her first varsity match, made several key saves for the Wildcats in a season-opening 1-0 win over Caldera at Wilsonville High School.
Chloe Horton, Lincoln
The sophomore center back turned in strong defensive performances for the Cardinals in a 4-2 loss at Jesuit and a 5-0 home win against Sunset.
Hayden Janssen, Wells
The junior attacking midfielder created many opportunities for the Guardians and came away with two assists in a 4-0 nonleague victory at Corvallis.
Mia Kalina, South Medford
The junior midfielder scored two goals for the Panthers in their 4-0 win over Ashland in a nonleague match at Ashland High School.
Aliah March, Aloha
The senior center back shined on defense for the Warriors, helping them open the season with scoreless ties against Sprague and Hillsboro. She had a crucial slide-tackle steal late in the match with Sprague, helping preserve the tie.
Gaby Montes, Thurston
The senior goalkeeper, who is recovering from an ACL tear she suffered during basketball season, had four saves for the Colts in a 3-0 win over Redmond. She came up with 10 saves in a 2-1 victory against Mountain View.
Shea Moomaw, Wilsonville
The junior defender shined in the back for the Wildcats, reading plays extremely well and executing several key tackles to break up attacks in a 1-0 win over Caldera and a 6-1 victory against Tualatin.
Vanessa Garcia Morales, Milwaukie
The junior right wing recorded her first high school hat trick, coming in an 8-0 win at South Albany in a nonleague contest.
Saki Nakamura, Mountainside
The senior forward stepped up to score three goals for the Mavericks in their 8-0 victory at Liberty in a nonleague contest.
Allie Nelson, Klamath Union
The freshman center forward scored a goal for the Pelicans in a 2-0 nonleague win at Marshfield, and she had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory at North Bend.
Gigi Orozco, Blanchet Catholic
The freshman forward, in her high school debut, tallied two second-half goals for the Cavaliers in their season-opening 4-0 home win over Gervais/Kennedy.
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic
The junior defender and a team captain was the Spartans’ defensive leading in a 3-0 win over Valley Catholic, and she helped limit Class 5A powerhouse North Eugene to four shots on goal in a 2-1 loss.
Sinah Pederson, Douglas
The junior scored five goals for the Trojans in their season-opening 6-0 win over Crater JV2 in a nonleague match at Douglas High School.
Allison Post, Lakeridge
The freshman midfielder/forward tallied three goals for the Pacers in their 6-1 win over Roosevelt in a nonleague match at Lakeridge High School.
Frances Reuland, Lincoln
The junior center midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals in their 5-0 home win over Sunset in a nonleague match.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville
The junior forward scored the only goal for the Wildcats in a 1-0 home win over Caldera, and she had a goal and three assists in a 6-1 victory against Tualatin.
Maddy Snyder, Roseburg
The junior defender had a long-range goal and an assist in a 4-1 home win over Crater in a season-opening match.
Nailani Soloman, Grant
The junior forward had two goals and an assist for the Generals in their season-opening 8-0 win over Southridge in a nonleague match at Delta Park.
Willa Stockton, Grant
The junior forward tallied two goals for the Generals in their 8-0 win over Southridge in a season-opener at Delta Park.
Ema Streng, Tualatin
The junior forward, who missed her sophomore season because of injury, scored a goal for the Timberwolves in her first game back.
Valentina Vaughn, Cleveland
The freshman defender started in both games, and played the entire match each time, providing shutdown defense and good transaction to attack for the Warriors in a 2-1 loss at Putnam and a 3-0 home win over Tigard.
Tori Vera, Gladstone
The senior team captain scored the equalizing goal for the Gladiators in their 1-1 tie with Philomath in an early-season Class 4A showdown at Gladstone High School.
Natalie Webber, Jesuit
The sophomore forward scored one goal for the Crusaders in a 4-2 win at Lincoln, and she scored three times in a 4-0 home victory against Central Catholic.
Marley Wertz, Silverton
The sophomore forward tallied all three of the Foxes’ goals in their 3-2 win over Century in a nonleague match at Silverton High School.
Brynn Zeigler, South Eugene
The senior forward scored two goals, including the winner, in the Axe’s 3-2 victoy at North Eugene in a season-opening nonleague match.
