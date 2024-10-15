Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/14/2024)?
Ayla Allen, Ashland
The senior middle blocker had eight kills, four blocks and three aces for the Grizzlies in their 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7 win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League match held at Ashland High School.
Kristina Atonio, North Medford
The junior setter/right side had a big night for the Black Tornado with 18 assists, eight kills, seven digs and a block in a 25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-6 home win over Roseburg in Southwest Conference play.
Ada Bernard, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior outside hitter had another big game for the Crusaders with 14 kills and 14 digs in their 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 win at Brookings-Harbor in a Southern Oregon Conference contest.
Cali Bitzer, Mazama
The junior middle blocker, and a team captain, had a big performance for the Vikings with 14 kills, 10 digs, five aces and four blocks in a 25-5, 24-26, 25-8, 25-14 win over Phoenix in Skyline Conference play.
Addy Brown, McLoughlin
The senior setter/right side stepped up with 15 assists, 10 aces and three digs for the Pioneers in their 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-8 home win over Riverside in Eastern Oregon League play.
Addy Cummings, Ridgeview
The junior outside hitter had a big week for the Ravens, having 18 kills, six digs, five aces and two block assists in a 3-1 win over Caldera and then having 17 digs, 14 kills, three aces and two block assists in a 3-1 victory against Summit.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior outside hitter had 19 digs, seven kills and five aces for the Warriors in a 25-12, 25-15, 28-30, 25-17 home win over Powers in a Skyline League contest.
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater
The senior middle blocker had 11 kills, three aces and two blocks for the Comets in their 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League match played at Crater High School. She also had 13 kills, four digs, three aces and two blocks in a win over Ashland.
Sawyer Hanley, South Eugene
The freshman outside hitter had 12 kills, with just one error on 35 swings, and 13 digs for the Axe in a 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 at North Medford in a Southwest Conference match.
Hallee Hisler, Heppner
The senior middle blocker had 28 digs, 16 kills and six blocks to help lead the Mustangs to a 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 20-25, 15-8 home win against Weston-McEwen in Blue Mountain Conference action.
Regan Ireland, South Umpqua
The junior middle blocker/setter stepped up with 16 kills, 15 digs, seven aces and four blocks for the Lancers in their 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 home win over Glide in a Far West League match.
Josie Jenness, Pendleton
The senior setter handed out a match-high 23 assists in helping to lead the Buckaroos to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 win over Hood River Valley in a nonleague match held at Pendleton High School.
Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend
The senior outside hitter had 14 kills and 14 digs for the Lava Bears in a 3-1 win over Mountain View in an Intermountain Conference match played at Bend High School. She followed that with 12 kills and 16 digs in a 3-1 conference win over Caldera, passing for a 2.1 grade in both victories.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter stepped up with 16 kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Saxons in their 25-11, 25-16, 25-19 win over McNary in a Central Valley Conference match played at South Salem High School.
Maggie McCarthy, Grant
The senior setter/outside hitter shined with 16 assists, 10 digs and three kills for the Generals in their 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win over Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League match played at Grant High School.
Isabel McCauley, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter stepped up with 18 kills and six aces for the Challengers in their 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 win at North Valley in a Southern Oregon Conference contest.
Tori Noffsinger, Yoncalla
The freshman middle blocker/outside hitter had another big night for the Eagles with 28 digs, 10 aces, six kills and four blocks in their 25-21, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16 home win over Riddle in Skyline League play.
Reese O’Neill, Westview
The junior outside hitter, and a first-year varsity player for the Wildcats, had five kills, seven digs, three aces, one block and she passed at 2.38 on serve receive in a 25-22, 21-25, 15-7 win over Valley Catholic at the West Linn tournament.
Payton Rabuck, North Douglas
The freshman outside hitter had a huge performance for the Warriors with 23 kills, 12 digs and two aces in their 16-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian in a Skyline League showdown.
Maia Roach, Sandy
The senior middle blocker had 10 kills, four blocks and two aces to help the Pioneers score a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 win at David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.
Julia Slaughter, South Medford
The senior shined with 15 assists, seven aces and four kills for the Panthers in their 25-11, 25-5, 25-5 victory at Willamette in a Southwest Conference contest.
Karlee Tankersley, Sandy
The junior setter recorded a team-high 14 digs for the Pioneers in their Mt. Hood Conference contest against Central Catholic.
Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville
The senior setter had a big week for the Wildcats, having totals of 91 assists, 19 digs, 13 kills, five aces and four blocks in a Northwest Oregon Conference win over La Salle Prep and victories against South Medford and Clackamas at the West Linn tournament.
Allison Waechter, Sutherlin
The junior outside hitter had another impressive performance for the Bulldogs with 21 kills and 15 digs in their 25-12, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16 home win over Siuslaw in Far West League action.
Maddison Walker, Douglas
The junior had 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Trojans in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 win at Siuslaw in a Far West League contest.
Bryndee Wilson, Camas Valley
The senior had a strong all-around outing with 10 assists, seven digs and five aces for the Hornets in their 25-7, 25-16, 25-9 home sweep against Yoncalla in a Skyline League match.
