Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/21/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior stepped up for the Panthers with 30 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and two aces in their 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12 win over rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School. She also had 20 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces in a loss to Sheldon.
Avery Axmaker, South Salem
The senior libero had 18 digs and three aces for the Saxons in a 25-16, 24-26, 25-20 25-17 loss to Sprague in a Central Valley Conference match held at South Salem High School.
Ada Bernard, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior outside hitter had 28 kills, 12 digs and four blocks to help the Challengers get a 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-4 win at Cascade Christian in a Southern Oregon Conference showdown.
Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande
The senior setter/outside hitter, and a team captain, had a triple-double for the Tigers with 17 assists, 13 kills and 10 digs, as well as three aces in their 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11 win at Baker in a Greater Oregon League contest.
Kaitlin Boring, Nelson
The senior setter went over 1,000 career assists for the Hawks this past week, when she helped them sweep both David Douglas and Sandy in Mt. Hood Conference matches. She now has more than 106 digs and 63 aces on the season.
Jaz Cornell, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior stepped up with 30 assists and 10 digs for the Monarchs in their 25-6, 25-14, 25-19 home win against Glendale in a Skyline League finale.
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic
The senior outside hitter, who has more than 1,000 kills in her high school career, had 10 kills, 11 digs, an ace and a block for the Spartans in their 3-0 win at Cottage Grove in Sky Em League play. She also had 21 kills, 12 digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-2 nonleague victory against Sheldon.
Lilly George, Riddle
The sophomore setter had 15 assists and five aces for the Irish in its 25-10, 25-8, 25-18 season-ending home win over Pacific in a nonleague match.
Grace Ispen, Roseburg
The senior setter/right side had 18 assists, 11 kills, three aces and two blocks for the Indians in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18 loss at South Eugene in a Southwest Conference match.
Kylee Jackson, Stanfield
The senior middle blocker had a huge night for the Tigers with 22 kills, 43 digs, five blocks and four aces in a 28-30, 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-8 home win over Heppner in a Blue Mountain Conference showdown.
Josie Jenness, Pendleton
The senior setter had a total of 18 assists and eight aces for the Buckaroos in victories against Ontario and Nyssa in matches played at Nyssa High School.
Soe Jung, Sunset
The senior libero had 30 digs and five aces in three matches (seven sets) for the Apollos during play at the Wells tournament.
Cadence Knebel, Douglas
The junior had 17 assists, three digs and two block assists for the Trojans in their 25-12, 25-22, 25-13 win at Glide in a Far West League contest.
Addi Knight, Barlow
The senior middle blocker had a big week for the Bruins, having a career-high 23 kills in a three-set match while also helping the team sweep both Reynolds and Gresham in Mt. Hood Conference play.
Kessa Litfin, Pilot Rock
The sophomore setter/right side had a huge performance for the Rockets with 23 digs, 10 assists and seven aces in their 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory at Riverside in a nonleague match.
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union
The senior middle blocker had 15 kills, six blocks and five digs for the Pelicans in their 3-2 home win over Mazama in Skyline Conference action.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter shined for the Saxons with 15 kills and 10 digs in their 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 win at North Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest.
Claire Mueller, Irrigon
The sophomore stepped up with 18 kills and four aces for the Knights in their 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 home win over McLoughlin in a nonleague match.
Paisley Muse, North Douglas
The junior setter had 16 assists and four aces to help the Warriors come away with a 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9 win at New Hope Christian in a Skyline League finale.
Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore setter/right side helped the Spartans get a 3-2 win over Sheldon in nonleague play with 31 assists, 12 kills, five digs and four aces. She also had 23 assists, eight kills and eight digs in a win over Cottage Grove.
Julie Slaughter, South Medford
The junior had a huge performance for the Panthers with 36 assists, 12 digs, five kills, three blocks and a pair of aces in their 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 15-12 win over rival North Medford in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School.
Addison Slezak, Mazama
The sophomore defensive specialist, and first-year varsity player, had a strong week for the Vikings with 28 digs and eight aces.
Sari Strinz, Sutherlin
The sophomore outside hitter/opposite had 17 kills, five digs and two aces to help the Bulldogs post a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 win at South Umpqua in a Far West League tilt. She also had 15 kills, 11 digs and four aces in a win over Douglas.
Ella Yeamans, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The sophomore setter shined with 34 assists, 11 digs and two aces for the Challengers in their 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-4 victory at Cascade Christian in a Southern Oregon Conference showdown.
Carmen Zonca, St. Mary’s Academy
The sophomore outside hitter had a big week for the Blues, having 20 kills, while hitting at a .400 percentage, and three blocks in a five-set win over Lakeridge in Three Rivers League play, after having 10 kills and five blocks in a five-set victory at Lake Oswego.
