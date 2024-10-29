Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/28/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior had 25 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for the Panthers in an 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 15-6 loss to Sheldon in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School. She also had 24 kills in a win over Grants Pass.
Calli Aplin, Crater
The senior outside hitter, and a team captain, had 13 digs and three assists for the Comets in a 25-11, 25-13, 25-23 home win over Springfield in a Midwestern League contest.
Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande
The senior setter/outside hitter had a solid performance for the Tigers with 10 assists, six kills, six digs and nine aces in their 25-2, 25-10, 25-6 win over Ontario in a Greater Oregon League match played at La Grande High School.
Ava Brown, North Eugene
The junior had 14 digs, 12 kills and a pair of aces to help lead the Highlanders to a 25-23, 25-15, 17-25, 26-24 home win over Crater in Midwestern League play.
Addie Byington, Mazama
The senior outside hitter had 16 kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Vikings in a 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 win over Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference match played at Mazama High School.
Novalee Campbell, Ione/Arlington
The sophomore middle blocker had 16 kills and four blocks while also going 17 for 17 in serving for the Cardinals in their 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win against Sherman County in the Big Sky League tournament title match, held at The Dalles High School.
Jaz Cornell, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior setter stepped up with 30 assists for the Monarchs in their 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 win over New Hope Christian in the Skyline League tournament championship match, held at South Umpqua High School.
Devan Foster, Grants Pass
The senior outside hitter, while being a top player for the Cavers in kills and on defense, has played what may be her greatest role for the team as a leader and mentor to younger players in the program.
Poppy Freeman, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter, and team captain, had 12 kills and four digs to help the Challengers record a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 sweep against Lakeview in a Southern Oregon Conference match played at Cascade Christian.
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater
The senior middle blocker had 14 kills, five digs and three aces to help lead the Comets to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-23 home win over Springfield in a Midwestern League contest.
Hallee Hisler, Heppner
The senior middle blocker had 21 kills, 19 digs and three blocks for the Mustangs in a 23-25, 25-15 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 loss to Heppner in the Blue Mountain Conference tournament title match, played at Stanfield High School.
Kylee Jackson, Stanfield
The senior middle blocker had a big performance for the Tigers with 26 digs, 16 kills and four blocks in their 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 win over Heppner in the Blue Mountain Conference tournament title match, played at Stanfield High School.
Cadence Knebel, Douglas
The junior had a strong performance for the Trojans with 20 assists, eight digs and four kills in a 25-16, 24-26, 16-25, 25-12, 15-12 win at South Umpqua in a Far West League match.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter had another big game for the Saxons, having 18 kills, 24 digs and three aces in a 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference match played at South Salem High School. She then had 21 kills and 13 digs in a win over McNary.
Sophia McQuary, North Medford
The senior setter/right side had 13 assists, three digs, three kills and two aces for the Black Tornado in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 sweep over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
The senior outside hitter had a team-high 25 kills in the Pirates’ 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 win at Marist Catholic in a Sky Em League finale.
Addison Nelson, Thurston
The junior stepped up with 17 kills, 17 digs and three blocks for the Colts in their 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 27-29 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League contest played at Thurston High School.
Anna Orlowski, Sandy
The junior had a match-high nine kills to go with a pair of blocks for the Pioneers in their 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 win over Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference match held at Sandy High School.
Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge
The junior outside hitter/opposite had 19 kills and served 11 straight points in one stretch for the Pacers in a 22-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 win over Tualatin in a Three Rivers League match played at Tualatin High School.
Mazie Reeser, Stanfield
The senior outside hitter had 21 digs, 16 kills, six blocks and five aces for the Tigers in their 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 win over Heppner in the Blue Mountain Conference tournament title match, played at Stanfield High School.
Avery Reyner, Umpqua Valley Christian
The junior had 14 digs and eight kills to help the Monarchs post a 25-15, 25-17, 25-6 home win over Camas Valley in a Skyline League playoff match.
Nana Silafau, North Medford
The senior middle blocker had 13 kills and four blocks to help the Black Tornado post a 25-17, 25-11, 25-19 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match held at North Medford High School.
Ataleia Spicer, Douglas
The sophomore had 24 digs, 11 kills and two aces to help the Trojans score a 20-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-15, 15-6 home win over Siuslaw in a Far West League finale.
Sari Strinz, Sutherlin
The sophomore outside hitter/opposite had 15 kills and 13 digs to help the Bulldogs post a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 win at Glide in a Far West League finale.
Avi Trees, Nelson
The junior libero had 14 digs, four aces and two assists to help the Hawks wrap up their Mt. Hood Conference schedule with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory at Clackamas.
