Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (10/7/2024)?

Ada Barnard, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior outside hitter had a huge night for the Crusaders with 27 kills and 25 digs in their 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 home win over North Valley in Southern Oregon Conference play.
Alexa Bell, Barlow
The senior outside hitter/opposite had a game-high 10 kills to go with a pair of blocks for the Bruins in their 25-10, 25-20, 25-16 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference match played at Barlow High School.
Reagan Bjork, Mazama
The sophomore outside hitter had to quickly change roles to middle blocker due to injuries and responded with a positive attitude as well as contributing nine kills, two blocks and an ace during the week for the Vikings in Skyline Conference action.
Mylee Blake, West Albany
The senior outside hitter, and Montana commit, had a big week for the Bulldogs with 25 kills on .604 hitting, three aces, 12 digs and three blocks in Mid-Willamette Conference wins over Woodburn and Central.
Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial
The senior setter had 24 assists, four digs, three aces and two kills for the Eagles in a win over Hood River Valley and then she had 30 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces in a victory against Putnam.
Ana Boyle, Madras
The sophomore middle blocker, who plays all six rotations, hit at .250 and had a 2.14 mark in serve receive while also showing her consistency for the White Buffaloes in their Tri-Valley Conference match with Crook County.
Avery Brown, Pendleton
The junior middle blocker had 16 kills and four blocks for the Buckaroos in their 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win at La Grande in a Greater Oregon League match.
Jayda Cant, Imbler
The senior middle blocker had 11 kills and five aces to help the Panthers post a 25-14, 25-9, 25-20 nonleague home win against Joseph.
Caroline Combs, South Eugene
The junior outside hitter had 15 kills, scoring some key points, while hitting at a .379 percentage while helping the Axe get a 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 win over Beaverton in the championship match at the Lakeridge Tournament.
Lainey Day, Nelson
The junior middle blocker had a big week for the Hawks, upping her season totals to more than 117 kills, more than 10 aces and 28 total blocks while also providing the team with aggressive play at the net.
Jazmin Estrada, Days Creek
The freshman setter had a big performance for the Wolves with 25 assists, five kills and three aces in their 24-26, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13 win at Yoncalla in Skyline League action.
Poppy Freeman, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter had 15 kills and nine digs to help the Challengers get a 26-24, 25-12, 28-26 win at St. Mary’s of Medford in a Southern Oregon Conference showdown.
Coley Gibbs, Pilot Rock/Ukiah
The junior outside hitter stepped up with 13 digs, nine aces and seven kills for the Rockets in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 home win over Nixyaawii in an Old Oregon League contest.
Megan Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
The sophomore had 14 digs and 13 kills for the Monarchs in a 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 home win over Camas Valley in a Skyline League match.
Kylee Jackson, Stanfield
The senior middle blocker had 19 digs and 15 kills to help lead the Tigers to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 win at Enterprise in a Blue Mountain Conference match.
Mya Kirkpatrick, Centennial
The sophomore outside hitter had eight kills, five digs and five aces in the Eagles’ win over Hood River Valley, and they she had 14 kills, seven digs and three aces in a victory against Putnam.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
The senior outside hitter had a huge week for the Pirates. She had 17 kills and three aces in a three-set sweep against Cottage Grove in Sky Em League play. She then had 31 kills, 30 digs and three aces in a five-set win over Marist Catholic in a league showdown. She then had a total of 61 kills, 30 digs and nine aces in 11 sets of play at the Pleasant Hill tournament.
Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge
The junior middle blocker stepped up for the Pacers in Three Rivers League wins over Tualatin and West Linn, hitting at a .556 percentage with a 2.67 serve receive rating against the Timberwolves while having three solo blocks, six assists blocks and a 2.19 serve receive rating against the Lions. She also had 21 kills, eight solo blocks and seven assisted blocks at the Lakeridge Tournament,
Kamree Orizotti, South Salem
The junior setter recorded a team-high 22 assists for the Saxons in their 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 win over North Salem in a Central Valley Conference match played at South Salem High School.
Maya Payne, Heppner
The sophomore setter/opposite had a big performance for the Mustangs with 17 assists, 11 digs and three kills in their 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 home win over Irrigon in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge
The junior outside hitter had 16 kills on .333 hitting while also having a solo block and three assisted blocks for the Pacers in a victory over West Linn in Three Rivers League play. She also had 33 kills, 17 aces, four solo blocks and three assisted blocks at the Lakeridge Tournament.
Sloan Sanders, Tigard
The senior outside hitter had a team-high nine aces, passed at 1.87, added 31 kills and a team-high 23 digs for the Tigers in wins over St. Mary’s Academy and Cleveland.
Steel Sinai, Westview
The senior middle blocker had 13 kills and a pair of blocks for the Wildcats in their three-set sweep at Southridge in Metro League play. She then had nine kills, a block and two digs in a five-set victory against Mountainside.
Julia Slaughter, South Medford
The junior stepped up with 21 assists, five kills and five blocks to help lead the Panthers to a 25-6, 25-15, 25-21 win over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference match played at South Medford High School.
Aaliyah Turner, North Medford
The junior setter/right side had 18 assists, two digs and two aces for the Black Tornado in a 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 win over Willamette in a Southwest Conference match played at North Medford High School.
Maddison Walker, Douglas
The junior had a strong all-around performance for the Trojans with 15 kills, eight digs and four aces in their 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 win at Sutherlin in a Far West League tilt. She then had 12 kills, eight digs and four aces in a win over South Umpqua.
