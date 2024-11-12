Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (11/11/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield
The senior setter had 38 assists, 12 digs and a pair of blocks to help the Vikings score a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 win over Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state championship match, played at North Bend High School.
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany
The senior middle blocker had a match-high 12 kills as well as five digs, four blocks and an assist for the RedHawks in their 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 win over Crescent Valley in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Forest Grove High School.
Klaire Bitter, South Albany
The senior setter shined for the RedHawks with a match-high 27 assists to go with six digs, two kills and two blocks in a 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 win over Crescent Valley in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Forest Grove High School. She also had 37 assists in a semifinal victory against Bend.
Ava Bowen, Crane
The junior had eight kills, two aces, two kills and an assist in the Mustangs’ 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win over Union in the Class 1A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Emma Brewer, Salem Academy
The junior outside hitter had a huge performance for the Crusaders with a match-high 27 kills, 10 digs, four assists and a block in their 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 victory against Crosshill Christian in the Class 2A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Kahlia Cage, Henley
The junior, who is a team captain, stepped up for the Hornets throughout the season, helping lead them to an 8-0 mark in Skyline Conference play, and to a berth in the Class 4A state tournament.
Jackie Carle, Jesuit
The senior setter had 17 assists, six digs and an ace for the Crusaders in their 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 win over Oregon City in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School.
Alie Clarke, Marshfield
The senior outside hitter had a double-double for the Pirates with 13 kills and 12 digs in their 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 win over Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state championship match, played at North Bend High School.
Jordyn Copeland, Salem Academy
The freshman outside hitter/setter stepped up for the Crusaders with 12 kills, 20 assists, seven aces and five digs in their 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 win over Crosshill Christian in the Class 2A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Maya Cooke, Salem Academy
The junior setter had eight assists, six digs and a kill in helping the Crusaders post a 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 win over Crosshill Christian in the Class 2A state title tilt, played at Ridgeview High School.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior outside hitter had eight kills, seven digs, four aces, an assist and a block in helping the RedHawks post a 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 win over Crescent Valley in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Forest Grove High School.
Addie Emerson, Valley Catholic
The senior opposite/outside hitter had a double-double for the Valiants with 13 kills and 13 digs in their 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 victory against Burns in the Class 3A state championship match, played at Marshfield High School.
Avery Herber, Western Christian
The sophomore had 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks for the Pioneers in their 28-26, 25-22, 25-18 win over Clatskanie in the Class 2A state tournament fourth-place match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City
The senior setter had 17 assists, three digs and two aces for the Pioneers in a 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 setback to Jesuit in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School.
Jada Johnson, Jesuit
The junior stepped up with 13 kills, three digs and a pair of blocks for the Crusaders in their 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 win over Oregon City in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School. She also had 17 kills in a semifinal win over Nelson.
Akylah Kaino, Burns
The senior outside hitter/middle blocker had an astounding 40 kills for the Hilanders in their 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-12 win over Pleasant Hill in a Class 3A state tournament semifinal match played at Marshfield High School.
Nadiah Luna, South Salem
The senior outside hitter had 19 kills and 15 digs for the Saxons in their 26-24, 12-25, 25-15, 16-25, 21-19 win over Sprague in a Class 6A state tournament quarterfinal tilt played at Forest Grove High School.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter stepped up for the Saxons with 18 kills and 19 digs in a 26-24, 12-25, 25-15, 16-25, 21-19 victory against Sprague in a Class 6A state tournament quarterfinal tilt played at Forest Grove High School.
Hayden McGehee, Jesuit
The senior had a match-high 19 assists go to with five digs and an ace in the Crusaders’ 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 victory over Oregon City in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School.
Ryland Minnick, Crosshill Christian
The junior middle blocker had a team-high eight kills to go with nine digs and three blocks for the Eagles in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 loss against Salem Academy in the Class 2A state title contest, played at Ridgeview High School.
Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley
The senior setter had a team-high 18 assists, seven digs and a block for the Raiders in a 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 loss to South Albany in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Forest Grove High School.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
The senior outside hitter stepped up with 28 kills, 20 digs and three blocks for the Pirates in their 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 win over Marist Catholic in the Class 4A state championship match, played at North Bend High School.
Kendal Nichols, Crane
The sophomore had a whopping 32 assists as well as six aces, three digs and a kill for the Mustangs in their 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 victory against Union in the Class 1A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore setter/right side had 28 assists, 15 kills and six digs for the Spartans in a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 setback to Marshfield in the Class 4A state championship match, played at North Bend High School.
Sadie Ross, Jesuit
The senior stepped up for the Crusaders with a team-high 14 kills, two digs and two blocks in a 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 victory over Oregon City in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School.
Lucy Schuller, Bend
The senior recorded 18 kills and 16 digs for the Lava Bears in a 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-7 win over Crater in a Class 5A state tournament quarterfinal match played at Forest Grove High School.
Madison Sherby, Valley Catholic
The junior outside hitter had a team-high 14 kills while hitting at a .481 percentage for the Valiants in their 25-18, 25-14, 25-10 win over Burns in the Class 3A state championship match, played at Marshfield High School.
Kaelyn Shoemaker, Union
The senior middle blocker had seven kills, 13 digs and a block in the Bobcats’ 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Crane in the Class 1A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Sawyer Shoemaker, Union
The sophomore setter/outside hitter had seven kills, nine assists and 10 digs for the Bobcats in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 loss to Crane in the Class 1A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School.
Kaitlyn Siegner, Crane
The sophomore recorded a match-high 13 kills to go with 14 digs, four aces and a block to help the Mustangs post a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 win over Union in the Class 1A state championship match, played at Ridgeview High School. She also had 18 kills and six aces in a quarterfinal win over Central Christian and 17 kills in a semifinal victory against St. Paul.
Kimberly Spurlock, Marist Catholic
The sophomore outside hitter/right side had 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces for the Spartans in a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 30-28 loss to Marshfield in the Class 4A state championship match, played at North Bend High School.
Paige Thies, Oregon City
The senior outside hitter had a match-high 17 kills and eight digs for the Pioneers in a 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-15 loss to Jesuit in the Class 6A state championship contest, played at Forest Grove High School. She also had 23 kills in a semifinal victory over South Salem.
Audrey Webb, South Albany
The sophomore outside hitter stepped up for the RedHawks with eight kills, four digs and two assists in their 25-4, 25-18, 25-19 victory against Crescent Valley in the Class 5A state championship match, played at Forest Grove High School.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App