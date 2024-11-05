Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
The junior had a big game for the Panthers with 22 kills and six blocks in their 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at South Medford High School.
Kristina Atonio, North Medford
The junior setter/right side had 16 digs, 12 assists, seven kills, four blocks and an ace for the Black Tornado in a 26-28, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16 win over Mountainside in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at North Medford High School.
Ada Bernard, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior outside hitter had 32 kills and 14 digs for the Crusaders in a 25-20, 27-25, 24-26, 21-25, 15-13 home win over Douglas in a Class 3A state playoff first round match.
Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande
The senior setter/outside hitter had 16 digs, eight assists, eight kills and 98-percent serving with two aces for the Tigers in a loss at top-seeded Marshfield in a Class 4A state playoff first round tilt.
Cali Bitzer, Mazama
The junior middle blocker ended her season in a big way, having 19 kills, 19 digs and three blocks for the Vikings in their Skyline Conference finale at Cottage Grove.
Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial
The senior setter turned in a triple-double for the Eagles with 32 assists, 10 digs and 10 aces in their 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 win over La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference finale played at Centennial High School.
Brooke Braude, Bend
The senior libero had 20 digs, thee aces and passed a 2.4 to help the Lava Bears post a 25-7, 25-23, 25-18 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Bend High School.
Katie Brewer, Centennial
The senior middle blocker had 17 kills and 14 digs in helping the Eagles soar to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 win against La Salle Prep in a Northwest Oregon Conference finale played at Centennial High School.
Caroline Combs, South Eugene
The junior outside hitter paced the Axe with 27 kills, including nine in the third set and nine in the fourth set of a 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-10 win at Sandy in a Class 6A state playoff first round contest.
Jaz Cornell, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior had 29 assists and four aces for the Monarchs in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-12 home win over Ione/Arlington in a Class 1A state playoff second round match.
Charlotte Corry, Lake Oswego
The sophomore, who is a six-rotation opposite for the Lakers, had eight kills and team-best totals of seven kills and three aces in a setback at Nelson in a Class 6A state playoff first round match.
Paige Decker, North Douglas
The senior setter had 13 assists, 11 digs and eight kills for the Warriors in their 25-15, 26-24, 18-25, 25-11 home win over Mannahouse Academy in a Class 1A state playoff first round match.
Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove
The senior had a double-double for the Vikings with 13 digs and 10 kills in their 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 win over Lakeridge in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Forest Grove High School.
Sofie Fox, Forest Grove
The senior setter had 27 assists, 13 digs and three aces for the Vikings in their 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 victory against Lakeridge in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Forest Grove High School.
Brooke Friesen, Sprague
The sophomore setter/opposite had 10 kills, 10 digs and three blocks to help lead the Olympians to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 win over Clackamas in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Sprague High School. She then had 16 kills, 10 digs and three blocks in a second round win over West Salem.
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater
The senior middle blocker had 14 kills, four digs and three blocks to help the Comets come away with a 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 15-10 win over Summit in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Crater High School.
Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City
The senior setter shined with 25 assists and three aces for the Pioneers in their 25-17, 25-12, 28-26 win over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff second round match played at Oregon City High School.
Addi Knight, Barlow
The senior middle blocker/outside hitter had 12 kills, four aces and three blocks for the Bruins in their 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Barlow High School.
Bailee Line, Sheldon
The senior setter stepped up for the Irish with 31 assists and three aces in their 25-7, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory against Sherwood in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Sheldon High School.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter had 23 kills, 16 digs and six aces for the Saxons in their 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9 win over Sunset in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at South Salem High School. She then had 18 kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks in a sweep over Barlow in a second round match.
Maggie McCarthy, Grant
The senior setter/outside hitter shined with 17 digs, 15 assists and seven kills for the Generals in their 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 win over Roseburg in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Grant High School. She then had 25 assists, 23 digs and 12 kills in a 19-25, 25-17, 17-25, 28-26, 15-13 second-round win over Sheldon.
Nyah Mitchell, Churchill
The senior outside hitter stepped up with 17 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Lancers in their 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9 victory against Mountain View in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Churchill High School.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
The senior outside hitter had 20 kills and 27 digs to help power the Pirates to a 25-15, 25-18, 28-30, 25-11 win over La Grande in a Class 4A state playoff first round match played at Marshfield High School.
Aya Pantell, Westview
The senior setter had a big performance for the Wildcats with 28 assists, nine digs and eight aces in their 25-12, 25-13, 25-21 win over Wells in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at Westview High School. She then had 18 assists, 10 digs, three aces and a kill in a second round win over Central Catholic.
Audra Rose, St. Paul
The senior middle blocker/defensive specialist had a match-high 24 kills to help lead the Buckaroos to a 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 home win over Sherman in a Class 1A state playoff first round contest.
Kathryn Samek, Stayton
The sophomore outside hitter leads the Eagles in kills while having a hitting percentage of 34 percent. She helped the team get a 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 win at North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first round match.
Alexis Schnell, Corvallis
The senior had 16 kills and 12 digs to help the Spartans run to a 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18 win over Centennial in a Class 5A state playoff first round match played at Corvallis High School.
Julia Slaughter, South Medford
The junior had 29 assists, seven digs and three blocks for the Panthers in their 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 win over McMinnville in a Class 6A state playoff first round match played at South Medford High School.
Bailey Temple, Burns
The sophomore libero/outside hitter had 16 digs and six aces for the Hilanders in their 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A state playoff second round match.
Holli Vigue, Coquille
The senior right side had 19 kills, 11 digs and two aces for the Red Devils in their 25-17, 29-27, 25-20 win over Catlin Gabel in a Class 3A state playoff second round match played at Coquille High School.
