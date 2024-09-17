Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Mayen Akpan, South Medford
The junior had 14 kills and two aces to help the Panthers sweep Willamette 25-8, 25-7, 25-12 in a Southwest Conference match at South Medford High School.
Madi Andrews, Nelson
The junior outside hitter has 103 kills, 21 aces, 37 digs and two blocks this season. She helped the Hawks get wins over Gresham and Barlow in Mt. Hood Conference play and go 4-0 at the Grant Tournament.
Kristina Atonio, North Medford
The junior setter/right side tallied 15 assists, 14 kills and four digs in helping lead the Black Tornado to a 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 win at Sheldon in a Southwest Conference opener. She had 11 kills, nine assists and two aces in a victory at Roseburg.
Catherine Chang, Westview
The junior right side/setter, a first-year varsity player, had 11 assists, 14 aces, seven kills, a block and a dig for the Wildcats in their 25-2, 25-8, 25-0 win over Aloha in a Metro League match at Westview High School.
Liv Clark, Wilsonville
The junior libero led the Wildcats with 26 digs and a 2.10 serve receive rating in wins over La Salle Prep, Parkrose and Putnam in Northwest Oregon Conference play. She had seven aces in the victories against Parkrose and Putnam.
Jaz Cornell, Umpqua Valley Christian
The senior had 20 assists and five aces in helping the Monarchs post a 25-23, 25-19, 25-12 home sweep against Bandon in a nonleague match. She had 18 assists and five aces in a win over New Hope Christian.
Thianna Deng-Gomez, Eagle Point
The senior had 13 kills and three blocks to help the Eagles post a 25-17, 29-31, 20-25, 25-22, 15-5 win over Phoenix in a nonleague match at Eagle Point High School.
Teagan Dixon, Clackamas
The senior outside hitter and a team captain was dominant on offense and defense for the Cavaliers in wins over David Douglas and Reynolds in Mt. Hood Conference play. She had 40 kills in the two matches and had 40 receptions, with just one error, and four aces on 24 serves.
Emma Fauth, Wilsonville
The senior outside hitter led the Wildcats with 41 kills on .305 hitting and had seven aces and 13 digs in wins over La Salle Prep, Parkrose and Putnam in Northwest Oregon Conference matches.
Poppy Freeman, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter had a big performance for the Challengers with 20 digs, 18 kills, four aces and two blocks in a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-6 nonleague home loss to Mazama in a nonleague match.
Lilly Goldsby-Hughes, Roosevelt
The freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist has made her presence felt for the Roughriders. An opposing coach says she “takes charge and is very smart and sees the court when going for a swing.”
Destiny Hernandez, Beaverton
The senior outside hitter had 47 kills and 12 aces and hit at a .435 percentage, helping the Beavers get a Metro League win over Southridge in addition to going 3-1 at the Grant Tournament with wins over West Salem, Sherwood and Putnam.
Grace Ispen, Roseburg
The senior setter dished off 50 assists to help Roseburg tip Grants Pass 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 16-14 in a Southwest Conference opener at Roseburg High School.
Cadence Knebel, Douglas
The junior stepped up with 16 digs, 10 assists, five kills and two blocks for the Trojans in their 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 home win against Hidden Valley in a nonleague contest.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter recorded a team-high 14 kills in the Saxons’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 win over North Salem in a Central Valley Conference match at North Salem High School.
London O’Brien, Mazama
The senior setter had 35 assists, eight digs, one block, one kill and an ace for the Vikings in a 3-2 win at Cascade Christian. She had 71 assists, 18 digs, three blocks and nine aces and served at 92 percent at the Sisters Tournament.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior setter totaled 34 assists, nine digs, six aces, five blocks and four kills to help the Lancers get a 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-12, 15-11 win at Phoenix in nonleague play.
Tatum Richmond, Crater
The freshman defensive specialist/libero served 10 consecutive points for the Comets in their 25-9, 25-14, 25-16 win over Eagle Point in a Midwestern League opener at Eagle Point High School.
An Roesinger, Grant
The senior middle blocker and a team captain totaled 41 kills on a .500 hitting percentage and had nine blocks for the Generals in matches with Wells and Jefferson and at the Grant Tournament.
Stella Thompson, Ashland
The sophomore middle blocker stepped up with 11 kills and four blocks to help the Grizzlies post a 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 win at Thurston in a Midwestern League opener.
Allison Waechter, Sutherlin
The junior outside hitter shined with 24 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Bulldogs in their 15-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 15-12 win over North Valley in a nonleague match at Sutherlin High School. She had 20 kills and 10 digs in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 win over Phoenix. She had 26 kills and 22 digs in a victory against Harrisburg.
