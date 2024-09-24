Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Mayen Akpan, South Medford
The junior had 29 kills, 12 digs and a block for the Panthers in their 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference match at South Medford High School.
Madi Andrews, Nelson
The junior outside hitter went over 1,000 career kills during the Hawks’ win over David Douglas in Mt. Hood Conference play. She had 17 kills in a conference victory against Central Catholic.
Calli Aplin, Crater
The senior outside hitter had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Comets in their 25-11, 25-9, 25-14 win against Thurston in a Midwestern League contest at Thurston High School.
Harry Barry, Milwaukie
The senior middle blocker had 14 kills, 91-percent serving, a serve-receive of 3.00, four digs and two blocks in a win against Canby, and she had 14 kills, five aces, four blocks and two digs in a victory against La Salle Prep.
Lily Buendia, Junction City
The senior libero had 29 digs, four aces and a serve receive rating of 2.10 for the Tigers in a win over Siuslaw. She had 25 digs and two aces in a five-set victory against Philomath.
Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel
The junior setter, who shines with her court awareness and is one of the team leaders in kills, helped the Mountain Lions get wins over Wells and Sunset.
Addie Byington, Mazama
The senior outside hitter, a team captain, had 23 kills, 23 digs, four aces and a block for the Vikings in matches against North Valley and Yreka, Calif.
Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas
The senior outside hitter had 12 kills and 11 digs for the Warriors in their 25-17, 25-15, 31-29 win at Elkton in a Skyline League match.
Poppy Freeman, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter had 16 digs, 11 kills and two blocks for the Challengers in their 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 home win against North Valley in a Southern Oregon Conference opener.
Ava Gerry, Heppner
The senior had a quadruple-double for the Mustangs with 24 assists, 14 digs, 10 kills and 10 aces in their 25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-13 home win against Dufur in nonleague competition.
Lana Gillas, Wilsonville
The senior opposite hit at .340 with 24 kills for the Wildcats in Northwest Oregon Conference wins over Centennial and Hood River Valley. In the win over Hood River Valley, with an outside hitter getting injured during the match, she stepped up and produced points at critical times.
Piper Glass, McDaniel
The sophomore libero/defensive specialist, who shines with her consistency, stepped up in helping the Mountain Lions post a 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23 win over Sunset at the Forest Grove Tournament.
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater
The senior middle blocker shined with 15 kills, six blocks and four aces to help the Comets rally for a 26-28, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 win over Ashland in a Midwestern League match at Crater High School.
Elise Hartle, Junction City
The senior middle blocker had 18 kills and hit .293 for the Tigers in a nonleague victory over Siuslaw. She had nine kills and three blocks, including the winner, in a five-set victory against Philomath.
Allie Hawk, West Linn
The senior setter, a team captain, paced the Lions with 41 assists, 14 aces and 17 kills in sweeps over Tigard and Tualatin in Three Rivers League play.
Gabby Hill, Nelson
The senior outside hitter had 15 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two block assists for the Hawks in a 29-31, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 win over Central Catholic in a Mt. Hood Conference match at Nelson High School.
Lilly Huck, Klamath Union
The junior outside hitter had 18 digs and 14 kills to go with her speed and hustle as she helped the Pelicans get a 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14 victory at Hidden Valley in a Skyline Conference opener.
Grace Ispen, Roseburg
The senior setter/right side had 44 assists and seven kills to help Roseburg post a 22-25, 28-26, 23-25, 25-14, 18-16 win over South Eugene in a Southwest Oregon Conference match at Roseburg High School.
Ophelia Johnson, Junction City
The senior setter had 28 assists, 13 kills and seven aces for the Tigers in a win against Siuslaw. She had 19 assists, 18 digs and an ace in a victory over Philomath.
Audrey Kirkland, Glendale
The junior outside hitter, a team captain, had a double-double with 18 kills, 18 digs and four aces for the Pirates in their 15-25, 11-25, 25-17, 25-18, 17-15 Skyline League win at Camas Valley.
Mady Lebeck, Westview
The sophomore libero had 27 digs, eight assists, two aces and a kill and passed at 2.28 on serve receive for the Wildcats in a 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 home win over Sprague in a nonleague match. She had 19 digs and an assist and passed at 2.10 on serve receive in a loss to Jesuit.
Nadiah Luna, South Salem
The senior outside hitter had 13 digs and 10 kills in the Saxons’ 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 victory against West Salem in a Central Valley Conference contest at South Salem High School.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior outside hitter had a double-double for the Saxons with a team-high 19 digs and 10 kills in their 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference match at South Salem High School. She had 19 kills and four aces in a win over McNary.
Jazlynn Morris-Holmes, The Dalles
The freshman outside hitter, a six-rotation player for the Riverhawks, had 21 kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a 25-27, 27-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13 win over Crook County in a Tri-Valley Conference match at The Dalles.
Evie Morrissette, Sprague
The senior setter/opposite had 39 assists, 18 digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks for the Olympians in a five-set win over West Salem, and she had 19 assists, six digs, five aces and five kills in a three-set victory against North Salem.
Mila Nikolic, Ashland
The senior right side had 15 kills and a .444 hitting percentage for the Grizzlies in a 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 win over Springfield in a Midwestern League match at Ashland High School.
Mazie Reeser, Stanfield
The senior outside hitter had a huge performance for the Tigers with 28 kills, 23 digs, six blocks and six aces in their 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 28-26 nonleague victory at La Grande.
Avery Renyer, Umpqua Valley Christian
The junior had 12 kills and 10 digs for the Monarchs in their 25-17, 25-10, 25-7 home win against Myrtle Point in nonleague play.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior setter had 24 assists and six aces to help lead the Lancers to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-13 win at Rogue River in a nonleague contest.
Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic
The sophomore setter had 19 assists, eight digs and seven kills for the Spartans in a 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 win over Cascade in a Sky Em League game at Cascade High School.
Natalia Rojas, Hillsboro
The senior outside hitter, a team captain, had a big week for the Spartans with 34 digs, 22 kills and three aces.
Mackenzie Running, North Medford
The senior outside hitter had a strong all-around performance for the Black Tornado with 11 kills, 10 digs and two aces in a 24-26, 25-16, 25-11, 25-22 win at South Eugene in Southwest Oregon Conference action.
Julia Slaughter, South Medford
The junior had 35 assists, four kills and four aces to help the Panthers edge Roseburg 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 in a Southwest Conference tilt at South Medford High School.
Kimmy Spurlock, Marist Catholic
The sophomore outside hitter had 15 digs, 10 kills and eight aces in helping the Spartans record a 25-16, 27-25, 25-16 victory at Cascade in Sky Em League action.
