Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week (9/9/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Oregon Volleyball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Maddie Angel, South Albany
In three matches (seven sets) at the Mountain View Invite, all wins for the RedHawks, the junior libero had 44 digs, served at 84 percent and passed a 2.4 serve receive rating.
Calli Aplin, Crater
The senior outside hitter shined with 14 kills, four aces and four digs to help lead the Comets to a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 victory at Roseburg in a nonleague contest.
Sydney Baker, Mazama
The junior middle blocker had 19 digs, 17 kills, eight blocks and seven aces to help the Vikings claim the title at the Basin Invite Volleyball Tournament at Klamath Union High School.
Ada Bernard, St. Mary’s (Medford)
The junior outside hitter tallied 18 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and four aces in the Crusaders’ 27-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-23 loss at Coquille in a nonleague match.
Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande
The senior setter/outside hitter had a solid all-around performance for the Tigers with nine assists, six digs, five kills and three aces in their 25-20, 25-5, 25-16 nonleague victory at Nyssa.
Cali Bitzer, Mazama
The junior middle blocker had 30 kills, 13 aces, 12 digs, seven blocks, two assists and a serving average of 94.9 percent to help the Vikings win the championship at the Basin Invite Volleyball Tournament at Klamath Union High School.
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic
The senior outside hitter and team captain had 22 digs, 10 kills, four blocks and three aces in nonleague wins against Churchill and North Eugene.
Savannah Elster, Ashland
The junior libero dished off a career-high 40 assists and served nine consecutive points for the Grizzlies in their nonleague match against Grants Pass.
Poppy Freeman, Cascade Christian
The senior outside hitter had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Challengers in their 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 win over North Medford in a nonleague match at Cascade Christian High School.
Briella Mathis, South Salem
The junior turned in a huge performance for the Saxons with 26 digs, 16 kills, seven blocks and three aces in their 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 win over West Salem in a Central Valley Conference opener at West Salem High School.
Jane McDowell, St. Mary’s Academy
The senior outside hitter had 11 kills and hit .429 for the Blues in their season-opening 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 home win over Wells in a nonleague match.
Christine Monk, Mazama
The senior opposite hitter, in her third season on the Vikings varsity, has shined on defense with her blocking skills. She’s started the season with three kills, three assists, three digs and six blocks.
London O’Brien, Mazama
The senior setter shined for the Vikings with 65 assists and 12 aces in helping them triumph at the Basin Invite Volleyball Tournament at Klamath Union High School.
Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview
The sophomore right side/middle blocker had 10 kills, five digs, two aces and a block for the Wildcats in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 win at Grant, and she had 15 kills, one block, one dig and a 2.0 on serve receive in a 25-15, 25-8, 25-8 home victory against Liberty.
Cameron Pierce, North Eugene
The senior setter/opposite provided strong leadership in addition to playing strong when it came to kills, assists and aces in helping the Highlanders claim the championship at the South Eugene Tournament.
Ariah Potts, Phoenix
The senior outside hitter had 19 digs and nine kills for the Pirates in their 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-19 win over North Valley in a nonleague match at Phoenix High School.
Danika Richardson, South Umpqua
The junior setter stepped up with 12 kills, nine aces and two digs for the Lancers in their 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 win at Illinois Valley in a nonleague contest.
Julia Slaughter, South Medford
The junior had a big week for the Panthers, totaling 54 assists, 16 kills and two aces in two five-set matches at Foothill, Calif.
Ataleia Spicer, Douglas
The sophomore turned in a double-double for the Trojans with 13 kills and 11 digs in their 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23 nonleague win at North Valley.
Kendall Stadham, Crater
The junior setter had 29 assists and five digs in the Comets’ 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 win at Roseburg in a nonleague match.
Sari Strinz, Sutherlin
The sophomore outside hitter/opposite turned in a double-double with 12 kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Bulldogs in their 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 nonleague season-opening victory at Phoenix.
Jessica Wilson, Lake Oswego
The sophomore setter, in her second year leading the Lakers’ offense, paced the team in assists and aces during the week, which included wins over Lincoln, Southridge and Tualatin, and she shined as a back row defender.
