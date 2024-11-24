High School

Vote: Who was the top star of the Oregon high school football state semifinals?

Which performance was most impressive in the OSAA semifinals?

René Ferrán

LaMarcus Bell's latest stellar performance helped lift Lake Oswego to the 6A Open championship game.
The Oregon high school football playoffs continued with third-round (semifinals) action around the state. 

Read about all of the top performances here, and vote for the best one in the poll below. 

ROUND 3 STANDOUTS

LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego

Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego

Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego 

Summit Cvitash, Lake Oswego 

Robbie Long, Central Catholic 

Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic  

Tyson Davis, Central Catholic 

Cole Thomas, Central Catholic 

Baird Gilroy, West Linn

Danny Wideman, West Linn 

Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon

Jyce Jones, Sheldon

Mike Duclos, South Medford

Kellen Lefebvre, South Medford 

Parker Sellner, Newberg 

Cameron Nix, North Medford  

Tate Snyder, North Medford

Traeger Healy, North Medford 

Easton Curtis, North Medford 

Nolan Kelly, North Medford

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit

Grant Valley, Jesuit 

Roman Mallard, Jesuit 

Quinn Wicklow, Jesuit 

Parker Heydet, Jesuit 

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville

Blake Dougherty, Wilsonville

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville 

Roman Kealoha, Wilsonville

Keona Tam, Wilsonville 

Nick Crowley, Wilsonville 

Riddick Molatore, Wilsonville 

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton

Lincoln Teeney, Silverton 

Hudson Waples, Silverton 

Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton 

Eli Willis, Silverton

Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View

Mason Chambers, Mountain View 

Jordan Best, Mountain View 

Dominick Valdez, Mountain View 

Tyler Hart-McNally, West Albany

Kaden Martirano, West Albany

Austin Simmons, West Albany 

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic

Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic 

Conner Harvey, Marist Catholic 

Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic

Kadyn Nollette, Scappoose

Max Nowlin, Scappoose 

Brayden Miller, Scappoose

Mark Carpenter, Henley

Nolan Sieben, Henley

Bryson Montag, Henley

Connor Shively, Henley

Carter Condon, Cascade 

Cade Coreson, Cascade

Charles McFerron, Cascade

Kase Schaffeld, Vale 

Brooks Aldred, Vale 

Carson Smith, North Valley

Canon Winn, Burns

Easton Kemper, Burns

Jack Wright, Burns

Coltin Miller, Burns 

Lane Gilbert, Banks

Diego Medina, St. Paul 

Clay Smith, St. Paul 

Grady Wolf, St. Paul 

Tripp Stewart, Heppner

Gabe Williamson, Oakland

Corbin Hoover, Oakland

Johnny Mariano, Gervais

Trey Bayes, Adrian

Brooks Martin, Adrian

Rance Jordan, Adrian

Colton Bayes, Adrian 

Cody Siegner, Crane

Hunter Vaughn, North Douglas

Jaycen Marois, North Douglas

Kody Sparks, Crosspoint Christian

Rene Sears, Powers 

Patrick Mahmoud, Powers 

Jayce Shorb, Powers  

Storm McCoy, South Wasco County

Richard Joyce, Harper Charter 

