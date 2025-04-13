High School

Oregon girls lead big: Live score, updates of Northwest Shootout basketball games (4/13/2025)

Both senior all-star games being held Sunday at the Cascade Campus of Portland Community College

Todd Milles

Jalen Atkins is one of three players from Oregon Class 6A boys champion Barlow playing in the Northwest Shootout.
Jalen Atkins is one of three players from Oregon Class 6A boys champion Barlow playing in the Northwest Shootout. / Taylor Balkom

PORTLAND, Ore. - Although basketball has been over for weeks in Washington and Oregon - that won't prevent the juices from flowing in the longstanding intra-state "Northwest Shootout" rivalry game Sunday at Portland Community College Cascade Campus.

Girls game tips off at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 3 p.m. A live feed of both games can be found here on YouTube.

Led by Boise State signee Keirra Thompson, of Camas, the Washington girls will try and extend its winning streak to two games. Team Washington won 101-80 a year ago.

On the boys side, Wake Forest signee Isaac Carr, of Central Catholic, will see if Team Oregon can repeat last year's feat - 105-98 win over Washington.

HALFTIME: Team ORE girls 64, Team WA girls 36

SECOND HALF

HALFTIME

Leading scorers - Anderson (O) 23 pts, Lawrence (O) 13 pts. Dalas (W) 8 pts. Renners (W) 7 pts.

FIRST HALF

Oregon 64, Washington 36: Even without late scratch Jazzy Davidson, Oregon girls put together one of most impressive halves in all-star game history. In particular - Anderson, of Jefferson, who is hooping with 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting. She even missed a portion of half after falling on her wrist, but return in second quarter - and resumed her dominance. Oregon seniors made 22 of 44 field goals overall.

TEAM WA GIRLS ROSTER

6. Julia Dalan, center, W.F. West

5. Kaia Foster, guard, Chiawana

34. Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, forward, Snohomish

10. Lia Hanson, guard, Issaquah

11, Sarah Lessig, forward, Garfield

1. Jamison Philip, guard, Ellensburg

3. Brynna Pukis, guard, Glacier Peak

0. Grace Renners, forward, Seattle Prep

55. Malia Ruud, center, Chiawana

35. Keirra Thompson, guard, Camas

TEAM ORE GIRLS ROSTER

15. Chauncey Anderson, forward, Jefferson

22. Macie Arzner, guard, McMinnville

25. Sara Barhoum, guard, Clackamas

33. Jazzy Davidson, guard, Clackamas

0. Izzie Harris, forward, Willamette

11. Abrianna Lawrence, guard, Jefferson

5. Dylan Mogel, guard, Clackamas

21. Reyce Mogel, guard, Clackamas

12. Brynn Smith, forward, Willamette

3. Jordyn Smith, center, Tualatin

PRE-GAME: Team WA boys vs. Team ORE boys

FIRST HALF

Updates will be provided when games begin.

TEAM WA BOYS ROSTER

11. Landen Birley, guard, West Valley of Yakima

7. JuJu Ervin, forward, Garfield

5. Cam Hiatt, guard, Edmonds-Woodway

23. Drew Jones, guard, Puyallup

2. Josiah Lee, guard, Glacier Peak

55. Garrett Marrs, center, Ellensburg

3. Jaylen Petty, guard, Rainier Beach

0. Kaden Powers, guard, Rainier Beach

13. Quincy Scott, guard, Columbia of Burbank

4. Breylon Webb, forward, O'Dea

TEAM ORE BOYS ROSTER

0. Jaylen Atkins, guard, Barlow

35. Brayden Barron, forward, Barlow

13. Mason Bierbrauer, forward, Barlow

33. Jacob Brrown, forward, Sandy

6. Isaac Carr, guard, Central Catholic

21. Jason Grady, forward, Westview

14. Alonzo Huff, forward, Southridge

24. James Kefgen, guard, Westview

20. Owen Nathan, guard, Roosevelt

15. Gylan Payne, forward, Oregon City

