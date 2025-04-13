Oregon girls lead big: Live score, updates of Northwest Shootout basketball games (4/13/2025)
PORTLAND, Ore. - Although basketball has been over for weeks in Washington and Oregon - that won't prevent the juices from flowing in the longstanding intra-state "Northwest Shootout" rivalry game Sunday at Portland Community College Cascade Campus.
Girls game tips off at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 3 p.m. A live feed of both games can be found here on YouTube.
Led by Boise State signee Keirra Thompson, of Camas, the Washington girls will try and extend its winning streak to two games. Team Washington won 101-80 a year ago.
On the boys side, Wake Forest signee Isaac Carr, of Central Catholic, will see if Team Oregon can repeat last year's feat - 105-98 win over Washington.
---
HALFTIME: Team ORE girls 64, Team WA girls 36
SECOND HALF
HALFTIME
Leading scorers - Anderson (O) 23 pts, Lawrence (O) 13 pts. Dalas (W) 8 pts. Renners (W) 7 pts.
FIRST HALF
Oregon 64, Washington 36: Even without late scratch Jazzy Davidson, Oregon girls put together one of most impressive halves in all-star game history. In particular - Anderson, of Jefferson, who is hooping with 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting. She even missed a portion of half after falling on her wrist, but return in second quarter - and resumed her dominance. Oregon seniors made 22 of 44 field goals overall.
---
TEAM WA GIRLS ROSTER
6. Julia Dalan, center, W.F. West
5. Kaia Foster, guard, Chiawana
34. Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles, forward, Snohomish
10. Lia Hanson, guard, Issaquah
11, Sarah Lessig, forward, Garfield
1. Jamison Philip, guard, Ellensburg
3. Brynna Pukis, guard, Glacier Peak
0. Grace Renners, forward, Seattle Prep
55. Malia Ruud, center, Chiawana
35. Keirra Thompson, guard, Camas
---
TEAM ORE GIRLS ROSTER
15. Chauncey Anderson, forward, Jefferson
22. Macie Arzner, guard, McMinnville
25. Sara Barhoum, guard, Clackamas
33. Jazzy Davidson, guard, Clackamas
0. Izzie Harris, forward, Willamette
11. Abrianna Lawrence, guard, Jefferson
5. Dylan Mogel, guard, Clackamas
21. Reyce Mogel, guard, Clackamas
12. Brynn Smith, forward, Willamette
3. Jordyn Smith, center, Tualatin
---
PRE-GAME: Team WA boys vs. Team ORE boys
FIRST HALF
Updates will be provided when games begin.
---
TEAM WA BOYS ROSTER
11. Landen Birley, guard, West Valley of Yakima
7. JuJu Ervin, forward, Garfield
5. Cam Hiatt, guard, Edmonds-Woodway
23. Drew Jones, guard, Puyallup
2. Josiah Lee, guard, Glacier Peak
55. Garrett Marrs, center, Ellensburg
3. Jaylen Petty, guard, Rainier Beach
0. Kaden Powers, guard, Rainier Beach
13. Quincy Scott, guard, Columbia of Burbank
4. Breylon Webb, forward, O'Dea
---
TEAM ORE BOYS ROSTER
0. Jaylen Atkins, guard, Barlow
35. Brayden Barron, forward, Barlow
13. Mason Bierbrauer, forward, Barlow
33. Jacob Brrown, forward, Sandy
6. Isaac Carr, guard, Central Catholic
21. Jason Grady, forward, Westview
14. Alonzo Huff, forward, Southridge
24. James Kefgen, guard, Westview
20. Owen Nathan, guard, Roosevelt
15. Gylan Payne, forward, Oregon City
---