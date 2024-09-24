Watch: Jesuit legend Ken Potter becomes Oregon high school football's career coaching wins leader
Potter has 353 victories in his 38 years leading the Southwest Portland program
History was made in Oregon high school football Friday night when Ken Potter of Jesuit broke the state record for coaching wins.
The Crusaders' 38-15 victory over Oregon City marked win No. 353 for Potter, breaking a tie with longtime Dayton coach Dewey Sullivan atop the state leaderboard.
Potter has won four OSAA state championships in his 38 seasons at the Southwest Portland school.
“I’ve coached for 29 years now, and I’ve not even touched 352 total games,” Mountain View coach Brian Crum said last week.
“He’s a legend — to be that consistent and that great.”
Here's a look back at the historic night by videographer Ben Wilson and photographer Ken Waz.
