High School

Wells Guardians announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

The two-time reigning PIL champions will open their season Sept. 5 at Clackamas

Dan Brood

The Wells football team, which has won back-to-back Portland Interscholastic League championships, will have five regular-season home games in 2025, including three PIL contests.
The Wells football team, which has won back-to-back Portland Interscholastic League championships, will have five regular-season home games in 2025, including three PIL contests. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Wells Guardians announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Guardians will play two nonleague games, their opener at Clackamas on Sept. 5 and their home opener a week later against Dallas, before starting Portland Interscholastic League play.

Wells, which has won the past two PIL titles, will open defense of its league crown Sept. 19, when it plays host to McDaniel.

The Guardians also will have a Week 8 nonleague home game against Canby.

Below is Wells’ 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 WELLS GUARDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: at Clackamas

Sept. 12: Dallas

Sept. 19: McDaniel*

Sept. 26: at Roosevelt*

Oct. 3: Franklin*

Oct. 9: Grant*

Oct. 17: at Lincoln*

Oct. 24: Canby

Oct. 31: at Jefferson*

* – Portland Interscholastic League contest

More football

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon