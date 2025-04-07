Wells Guardians announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Wells Guardians announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Guardians will play two nonleague games, their opener at Clackamas on Sept. 5 and their home opener a week later against Dallas, before starting Portland Interscholastic League play.
Wells, which has won the past two PIL titles, will open defense of its league crown Sept. 19, when it plays host to McDaniel.
The Guardians also will have a Week 8 nonleague home game against Canby.
Below is Wells’ 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 WELLS GUARDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: at Clackamas
Sept. 12: Dallas
Sept. 19: McDaniel*
Sept. 26: at Roosevelt*
Oct. 3: Franklin*
Oct. 9: Grant*
Oct. 17: at Lincoln*
Oct. 24: Canby
Oct. 31: at Jefferson*
* – Portland Interscholastic League contest
