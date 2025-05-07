West Albany (Oregon) quarterback Kaden Martirano commits to Nevada
Kaden Martirano, who played his senior football season at West Albany High School, announced on X on Tuesday that he has committed to play college football for the University of Nevada, located in Reno, Nev.
Martirano, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound quarterback who played at West Salem before transferring to West Albany for his final year, had a strong senior season for the Bulldogs.
In regular-season play, Martirano completed 116 of 205 passes for 2,150 yards and 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for 417 yards and 14 touchdowns on 74 carries.
He had a huge performance for the Bulldogs in a 48-18 win over Lebanon, completing 20 of 29 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 21 yards and a score.
Martirano helped West Albany go 5-0 in Class 5A Special District 1 play and 9-3 overall. He helped guide the Bulldogs to the semifinal round of the Class 5A state playoffs. He earned offensive player of the year accolades for the league and was a Class 5A honorable mention all-state pick.
Martirano is playing for the West Albany baseball team this spring in the outfield, helping the Bulldogs put together a 10-2 record in Mid-Willamette Conference play and an overall mark of 11-8 through Tuesday’s games.
