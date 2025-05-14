High School

West Linn Lions announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

The Lions will play at Lake Oswego in a championship game rematch Oct. 17

Dan Brood

The West Linn football team, which won the Class 6A state championship to cap the 2024 season, will face three out-of-state opponents in the 2025 campaign.
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the West Linn Lions announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The defending Class 6A state champions, coming off a season in which they went 11-1 and defeated Lake Oswego in the state title game, will open their season Aug. 29 with a Week 0 contest at home against Kamehameha Kapalama, Hawaii. West Linn will travel to play Washington state champion Sumner on Sept. 19.

The Lions will open Three Rivers League play with an Oct. 3 game at Tigard before playing at Lake Oswego in a championship game rematch Oct. 17.

Below is West Linn’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 WEST LINN LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: Kamehameha Kapalama, Hawaii

Sept. 12: at Sherwood

Sept. 19: at Sumner, Wash.

Sept. 26: Camas, Wash.

Oct. 3: at Tigard*

Oct. 10: Lakeridge*

Oct. 17: at Lake Oswego*

Oct. 24: Tualatin*

Oct. 31: Oregon City*

* – Three Rivers League game

