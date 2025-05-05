High School

West Salem softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (5/5/2025)

Dan Brood

Congratulations to the West Salem softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of April 21-27.

The Titans went 2-0 during the week, beating South Salem 15-0 and winning 25-0 at Sprague in Central Valley Conference games. Freshman Addison Lowery hit a home run and drove in six in the win over the Olympians for West Salem, which improved to 3-0 in conference play and to 13-5 overall.

The Titans received 45.45% of the vote, beating out the Grant boys track and field team, which finished second with 27.27%. The Sandy baseball team was third with 18.18%, and the South Medford boys golf team was fourth with 9.09%.

We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

