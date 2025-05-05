West Salem softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (5/5/2025)
Congratulations to the West Salem softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of April 21-27.
The Titans went 2-0 during the week, beating South Salem 15-0 and winning 25-0 at Sprague in Central Valley Conference games. Freshman Addison Lowery hit a home run and drove in six in the win over the Olympians for West Salem, which improved to 3-0 in conference play and to 13-5 overall.
The Titans received 45.45% of the vote, beating out the Grant boys track and field team, which finished second with 27.27%. The Sandy baseball team was third with 18.18%, and the South Medford boys golf team was fourth with 9.09%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App