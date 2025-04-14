Zach Hankins of Taft voted High School On SI Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)
Congratulations to Taft’s Zach Hankins for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Baseball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 31-April 6.
Hankins, a junior on the Taft team, had a huge game for the Tigers in their 23-0 win over Dayton in a Class 3A Special District opener. He pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit, striking out 11 and walking none. He tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in four.
Hankins received 56.61% of the vote, beating out Wyatt Pringle, a senior on the Westside Christian team, who finished second with 26.1%. Carter Jackson, a senior on the Gresham team, was third with 14.12%, and Hudson Hughes, a senior on the Stayton team, was fourth with 1.36%.
