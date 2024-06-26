Zayden Anderson: If you don’t know Seaside QB’s name now, you will after 2024 Les Schwab Bowl
First things first.
Before Team Columbia even started practice Monday, Zayden Anderson had to educate his teammates a bit.
Anderson, a Seaside senior-to-be, had to answer a few questions about the Seagulls, Class 4A football and even which schools his team competes against in the Cowapa League.
“Well, there’s Astoria, and there’s Milwaukie…,” Anderson said to his inquisitive teammates.
But Anderson was OK with that.
“All of the Metro-area teams, they all know about them, but they don’t really know about the small-school kids,” Anderson said after practice ended. “There’s some great football in the Cowapa League.”
Anderson is a prime example of that, as he’ll be a quarterback for Team Columbia, which will face Team Willamette in the Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the top players from around the state Friday at Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
“It’s great,” Anderson said of his opportunity to play in the all-start tilt. “Coming from a 4A school, getting to showcase my talents against these 6A kids is a great opportunity for me and everyone else.”
As a junior, Anderson helped lead Seaside to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Anderson said last year’s success is providing fuel to the Seagulls as they look ahead to the 2024 campaign.
“It’s motivation, 100 percent. No one thought we’d get there, and our team is so much stronger this year. I think we’re a really good dark horse in all of 4A this year, so I’m really excited,” he said. “We’re looking great. We’re switching up the offense a little bit this year. We’re looking dangerous.”
Anderson, boasting impressive quarterback size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, appears able to direct whatever offense Seaside will use this season.
“I’d say I’m more of a pro-style pocket passer, but I can get out and run,” he said.
He’s also motivated to show what he can do in Friday’s game.
“Oh yeah, I’ve got something to prove, 100 percent,” he said. “I’ve got to prove that I can compete with all of these 6A and 5A kids. That’s a lot of motivation.”
He’s also motivated by something else — victory.
“Winning is everything,” Anderson said. “I’m just really looking forward to making connections with all of these players, and I’m looking forward to getting this win because that’s really important. Me and all of the other guys really want to get the win this Friday, and for Coach (Steve) Pyne.”
—
Proceeds from this year’s Les Schwab Bowl, presented by Express Employment Professionals, will benefit the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association general scholarship fund, the Brayden Bafaro Scholarship Fund and various youth charities.
This is the 76th game in the series, but just the third that won’t be North vs. South. Instead, players were drafted by the Team Columbia coaching staff, with head coach Steve Pyne, who led Central Catholic to the 2023 Class 6A state title, and by the Team Willamette coaching staff, with head coach Adam Guenther, who guided Wilsonville to the Class 5A state crown.
In last year’s game, the second under this format, Team Columbia posted a 42-13 win over Team Willamette, giving Team Columbia a 2-0 lead in the brief series under the current format.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with food carts and a beer/wine garden on site. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Tickets for the game, starting at $15, can be purchased online at lesschwabbowl.com/tickets.