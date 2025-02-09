Bethlehem Catholic wins fourth consecutive Pennsylvania AAA dual meet title, tops Nazareth
When comparing the wrestling rosters of the AAA teams in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athlatic Association (PIAA) State Dual Championship Final to those in the AA Final (No. 1 Faith Christian Academy and No. 2 Bishop McCort) it makes sense that Bethlehem Catholic comes in at just 29 in our national rankings and Nazareth does not appear in them. The AA teams are loaded with nationally ranked grapplers, while the AAA teams have just over a handful with six, five belonging to Bethlehem Catholic.
The stars did their jobs for each team as none of them met head-to-head and all six put wins in the scorebook. Based on star power, it was logical to expect the Golden Hawks to come through with their fourth consecutive AAA dual meet crown and they did, topping Nazareth, 44-28, Saturday at Altoona High School.
In a dual that started at 114-pounds, Nazareth’s Michael Good ended the opener rather quickly with a 36 second pin of Louden Hower to give the underdogs the early edge, 6-0.
The joy was short-lived for the Blue Eagles as Bethlehem would rally for two straight pins by the Dillards, Reef and Keanu, to go up, 12-6. No. 22 Reef Dillard waited until the final round to post his fall, 5:16, over Remy Trech at 121. No. 5 Keanu Dillard cut his bout with Cooper Wenrich, at 127, off midway through the first frame, 1:16, for a 12-6 advantage.
Nazareth came rambling back with two wins of their own when Jack Campbell posed a 15-3 major decision of Ryder Campbell at 133. After Tahir Parkins (No. 2 at 145) received a forfeit at 139, his team was back out front, 16-12.
At 145, Marco Frinzi kept the Blue Eagles from adding more to their tally by throwing a 21-3 technical fall of Chase Brown up for the crowd to enjoy, but this still left his squad down by one, 17-16.
Instead of building off Frinzi’s example, Nazareth’s Cade Campbell shut the Golden Hawks down with a quick pin (1:03) in his 152-pound bout with Zach Papcsy to extend the upset dreams with a 22-17 margin.
Unfortunately for the Blue Eagles, Bethlehem Catholic had two of its superstars queued up next in Charlie Scanlan (No. 30 at 157) and Shane McFillin (No. 28 at 165). Scanlan came out at 160 and decked Dominick Tunison 16 seconds into the second period. McFillin rolled to a 15-0 tech versus Elijah Simak at 172, regaining the lead for the defending champs, 28-22.
At 189, Nazareth’s Brayden Zeurcher flattened Justin Martinez in the opening frame, 1:20, to bring the team tally to a draw at 28 with three matches to go.
James Deluise (215) deflated the Blue Eagle fans with a 15-0 tech fall against Vincent Giacobbe and heavyweight Connor Gillahan broke their hearts with a third period fall in his meeting with Jacob Cozze that sealed the win and fourth consecutive AAA dual meet crown for the Golden Hawks.
No. 16 Nico Emili would add another win to Bethlehem Catholic’s count with a 16-1 tech of Derek Fulmer to make the final score, 44-28.
In the semis, Bethlehem Catholic had a close encounter with Connellsville that ended with a 29-23 score. In the quarters they downed Council Rock North, 43-14.
The Connellsville dual saw the Golden Hawks start off down 10-4 before three wins in a row gave them a 14-10 lead. Two of those wins were by the Dillards, Reef at 121 and Keanu at 133, with Andre Cerrato picking up the win at 127.
Connellsville’s Honorable Mention Kai Vielma (139) tied it all back up at 14 with a major decision over Ryder Campbell. Two squads would trade pins over the next two weights to keep it tied.
With the score knotted at 20 all, Scanlan took out Evan Petrovich (No. 20 at 150), 4-1, at 160 and McFillin blanked Lonzy Vielma, 7-0, at 172, which was followed by Deluise’s 8-1 decision of Cooper Lemb at 189 to push Bethlehem Catholic out to an insurmountable 29-20 edge with one bout left on the card.
Connellsville’s Christopher Cook ended things positively for his side with a 10-4 win against Gillahan at 215 to end the affair.
Nazareth had a close quarter final with Franklin Regional that resulted in a 32-29 win. In the semis, Nazareth beat Boyertown, 42-21.
Connellsville defeated Boyertown, 37-21, to take third.
Bethlehem Catholic 44, Nazareth 28
(match started at 114)
114-Michael Good (N) pinned Louden Hower, :36
121-Reef Dillard (BC) pinned Remy Trach, 5:16
127-Keanu Dillard (BC) pinned Cooper Wenrich, 1:16
133-Jack Campbell (N) maj dec Ryder Campbell, 15-3
139-Tahir Parkins (N) won by forfeit
145-Marco Frinzi (BC) tech fall Chase Brown, 21-3
152-Cade Campbell (N) pinned Zach Papcsy, 1:03
160-Charlie Scanlan (BC) pinned Dominick Tunison, 2:16
172-Shane McFillin (BC) tech fall Elijah Simak, 15-0
189-Brayden Zeurcher (N) pinned Justin Martinez, 1:20
215-James Deluise (BC) tech fall Vincent Giacobbe, 15-0
285-Connor Gillahan (BC) pinned Jacob Cozze, 5:05
107-Nico Emili (BC) tech fall Derek Fulmer, 16-1