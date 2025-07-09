Former Pennsylvania High School Wrestling Coach Convicted in Sexual Abuse Case
The former varsity wrestling coach at Bellwood-Antis High School in Pennsylvania has been convicted of endangering the welfare of a child for his role in failing to protect student-athletes during a child sexual abuse investigation.
After a two-day trial, a Blair County jury found 59-year-old Timothy Andrekovich guilty on Tuesday for failing to enforce a safety plan and allowing unsupervised access between students and junior high coach Ryan Blazier, who was under investigation for sexual assault at the time.
Failure to Act After Warning
According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Andrekovich was made aware in December 2019 that Blazier was being investigated for child sexual abuse. Rather than taking steps to shield students from potential harm, Andrekovich allowed Blazier continued contact with the wrestling team.
“As head wrestling coach, the defendant was supposed to be looking out for his wrestlers. Instead, when notified of a potential threat, he abdicated his responsibility to protect those students,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday in a statement.
Blazier Convicted in 2023
Blazier was later convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to multiple decades in prison in June 2023. His actions and the subsequent failure of school leadership to intervene raised alarm throughout the Bellwood-Antis community and across Pennsylvania high school athletics.
Sentencing Scheduled for August
Andrekovich’s sentencing is scheduled for August 25. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Julia van Leeuwen and Senior Deputy Attorney General Lauren Eichelberger from the Criminal Prosecutions Section.
Attorney General Sunday praised the work of the legal team, saying he was proud they ensured Andrekovich was held accountable.