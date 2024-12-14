High School

Johnstown Tomahawks goalie Zach Ferris Commits to Army

Johnstown Tomahawks goalkeeper Zack Ferris has announced its commitment to play his college ice hockey at West Point.
Johnstown (Pennsylvania) Tomahawks’ Zack Ferris, one of the top goalies in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), announced his commitment to join Army’s men’s ice hockey team next season.

In his opening 15 appearances this season, Ferris went 10-5-0 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Competing in his second varsity season, Ferris compiled to extended winning streaks thus far. He captured five straight (Oct. 18-Nov. 2) and four straight (Nov. 9-23).

“l am honored and proud to announce my commitment to play NCAA Div. I hockey at Army West Point,” Ferris said via press release. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have helped me along the way!”

Ferris is the 10th member of the Tomahawks to commit to a Div. I program.

"I could not be happier for Zack,” Johnstown coach Jared Kersner said. “He has worked tirelessly for years to achieve his dream of becoming a Division I goalie while pursuing his passion for serving in the U.S. Military. This is truly a dream come true for him.

“Zack is not only an incredible goalie but also an even better person and teammate. I am thrilled for his future and excited to continue watching him grow through our Championship Culture in Johnstown and excel at the next level."

