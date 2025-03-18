Marshall Hewitt scores triple OT game-winning goal to lift Seneca Valley to first Pens Cup since 2018
The Seneca Valley hockey team was only 71 seconds from winning their second Pennsylvania Class AAA Penguins Cup when heartbreak happened. South Fayette’s Robert Chiappetta scored to even the game and force overtime Monday night at the UPMC Lemieux Complex.
What none of the players, coaches or spectators were prepared for was the length of time it took to produce a winner. Marshall Hewitt ended the madness for the Raiders, scoring after 38 minutes, 31 seconds of extra time in a 3-2 triple-overtime thriller.
It was the second time the Raiders won the Pens Cup and the first time since 2018.
John Sroka III opened the scoring for Seneca Valley in the first period. The seventh-seeded Lions evened the game in the second when Trevor Dalessandro scored on an assist from Eli Petter.
The Raiders went ahead again in regulation when Matthew Gilchrist scored with around nine minutes remaining. Both goaltenders got a real workout.
South Fayette netminder Jackson Ankrum made 62 saves, while Raiders’ goalie Christopher Nichols stopped 49 shots. Despite the length of the game only six penalties were called, three for each side.
