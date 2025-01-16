Philadelphia high school basketball player shot and killed
Tragedy has struck the Philadelphia high school basketball community, as Noah Scurry, a 17-year old basketball player at Sameul Fels High School, was shot and skilled on Tuesday morning while on his way to school, according to a report by CBS News Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said the incident took place on the 5000 block of Tacony Creek Park and Roosevelt Boulevard at 7:15 a.m. Scurry suffered multiple gun shot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
By all accounts, Scurry was an excellent student and athlete. According to a letter sent to the Samuel Fels community by school Principal Melissa Rasper, Scurry had the school's highest score on the SAT college placement tests and he was the leading scorer on the basketball team, averaging 15 points per game this season.
"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the passing of one of our students whose life was tragically taken this morning near his home," Rasper wrote on Tuesday. "Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of this student."
Rasper also announced that the school has canceled all basketball practices and games for the remainder of this week.
According to a statement made by a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia to CBS News Philadelphia, the attack took place near Scurry's home while he and his mother were getting into their car to drive to school.