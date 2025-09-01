Pittsburgh Area High School Football Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
Pittsburgh Central Catholic showed why it will be so tough to beat in the WPIAL. The Vikings’ size in the trenches will wear down many teams in the area.
Central Catholic beat Pine-Richland 34-20 at Carnegie Mellon University last Friday and shut out the powerful Rams in the second half. The Vikings will be headed to Canton, Ohio, this weekend to play Woodland Hills at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Wolverines have one of their most talented teams in years -- led by Miami (Ohio) recruit Scoop Smith and N.C. State commit “Zykir” Ziggy Moore. The Vikings beat Woodland Hills by 40 last season.
But Moore didn’t play in that game and Woodland Hills slugged it out in Week Zero with Central Catholic’s chief rival in Class 6A, North Allegheny.
Here’s a look at the top 10 teams regardless of class:
1. Central Catholic Vikings, Class 6A
Previous: No. 2
Last week’s result: W 34-20, Pine-Richland
The Vikings (1-1) were impressive defensively in the second half against Pine-Richland. Central Catholic has plenty of size up front to trouble all of their opponents. Expect the Vikings to lean on the Wolverines this weekend.
2. North Allegheny Tigers, Class 6A
Previous: No. 3
Last week’s result: W 41-0, Gateway
The Tigers (2-0) cruised against the Gators, scoring on the opening possession and never looking back. North Allegheny will take on another downtrodden opponent this week in Penn Hills. The Indians have struggled offensively during the first two weeks, being outscored 53-7.
3. Peters Township Indians, Class 5A
Previous: No. 4
Last week’s result: W 35-0, McKeesport
The Indians (2-0) took advantage of a weakened McKeesport -- playing without Penn State commit Kemon Spell -- and shut out the Tigers. Peters Township quarterback Nolan DiLucia threw two touchdown passes and topped 200 yards in the win.
Peters Township beat McKeesport 42-7 last season when Spell played.
4. Pine-Richland Rams, Class 5A
Previous: No. 1
Last week’s result: L 34-20, Central Catholic
The defending 5A champion Rams (1-1) may well be the best team in the classification, which is the most hotly contested in the WPIAL. Pine-Richland will hope to get its offense back on track after being shut out in the second half by the Vikings.
5. Upper St. Clair Panthers, Class 5A
Previous: No. 5
Last week’s result: W 48-0, Canon-McMillan
The Panthers (2-0) did everything they wanted against the Big Macs last weekend. Upper St. Clair leaned on quarterback Ethan Hellman, who passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers will see their schedule heat up in late September.
Playing McKeesport and Peters Township in consecutive weeks will be a good test for the Panthers.
6. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars, Class 4A
Previous: No. 9
Last week’s result: W 37-14, Central Valley
The Jaguars (2-0) flexed their muscles against the Warriors, leaning on their ground game to pick up a win. Tyler Eber finished with 225 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns. The Jaguars will have a good test against southern Allegheny County rival McKeesport.
Spell is expected to return for the matchup between two teams that clashed for the WPIAL crown last season.
7. Woodland Hills Wolverines, Class 5A
Previous: No. 7
Last week’s result: W 41-7, Penn Hills
The Wolverines will end their brutal three-week stretch to start the season against Central Catholic. The Wolverines (1-1) have players who can make the Vikings sweat, but how will they fair against Central Catholic’s offensive line?
8. Aliquippa Quips, Class 4A
Previous: Not rank
Last week’s result: W 42-7, Belle Vernon
The Quips (1-0) had coach Mike Warfield return to the sidelines following a one-year hiatus. Aliquippa responded with a big win over the Leopards. The Quips should feel like they have a lot to prove.
9. McKeesport Tigers, Class 4A
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week’s result: L 42-0, Peters Township
The Tigers (1-1) were missing a few lineman and Spell last week. McKeesport, if healthy, should contend for a WPIAL title. If Spell’s injury persists, the Tigers will have a lot of adjusting to do.
10. Imani Christian Saints, Class 3A
Previous: No. 10
Last week’s result: W 58-0, Beaver Falls
The Saints (2-0) have their third straight road game this week. If Imani Christian gets by Beaver, the Saints only remaining test for the rest of the season is a Sept. 26 home game with North Catholic.
Dropped out: No. 8 Bethel Park Black Hawks.
Teams to watch: Avonworth, Clairton, Fort Cherry, Hempfield, Mars, Moon, North Catholic, Plum, Shady Side Academy, Westinghouse
