T.J. McConnell’s Journey: From WPIAL Star to NBA Finals With the Pacers
From Pittsburgh Gym Floors to NBA Spotlight
Once the “little kid” on pewee basketball courts throughout western Pennsylvania, the 6-1 point guard is now a wily NBA veteran in his 10th season in the league and a valuable reserve for a high-octane Pacers squad that dispatched of the New York Knicks in six games in reaching the best-of-seven championship series for the first time since 2000. In 2014, McConnell became just the second athlete inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
WPIAL Legend: A Historic High School Career
As a senior in 2009–10, he delivered one of the most remarkable seasons in over a century of WPIAL basketball, setting a league record with 1,062 points, a feat only matched by University of Pittsburgh Hall of Famer Don Hennon in 1955. Coached by his father, Tim, at Chartiers Valley High School in Bridgeville, McConnell averaged 34 points per game, the second-highest in the WPIAL over the past 45 years. He won 101 games during his high school career, finishing as the WPIAL’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 2,404 points and second in career three-pointers with 334.
As team captain in his senior year, McConnell averaged 34.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, earning first-team all-state honors, the Associated Press Pennsylvania Class 3A Player of the Year award, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Year award across all sports. He led Chartiers Valley to a 29–2 record, capturing the WPIAL championship and reaching the Class 3A state championship game, where they fell to Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti High School.
Staying Close to Home: Early College Years at Duquesne
McConnell opted to stay close to home after high school, playing two seasons at Duquesne University. As a freshman in 2010–11, he averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in 32 games (30 starts), earning the 2011 Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year award. In his sophomore year (2011–12), he posted 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game, contributing to a 16–15 record for the Dukes. His performance earned him third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors and a spot on the A-10 All-Defensive Team.
Arizona Success and National Recognition
In April 2012, McConnell transferred to the University of Arizona, driven by aspirations to compete for a national championship. NCAA transfer rules forced him to sit out the 2012–13 season. In 2013–14, he helped Arizona start 21–0, though the season ended with an Elite Eight appearance after teammate Brandon Ashley’s season-ending foot injury. As a senior in 2014–15, McConnell earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and a place on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, leading the conference in assists per game and total assists while guiding Arizona to another Elite Eight. On December 18, 2024, he became the 34th Arizona Wildcat inducted into the Arizona Basketball Ring of Honor.
Undrafted to Unstoppable: T.J. McConnell’s NBA Career
After going undrafted, McConnell joined the Sixers as a free agent in 2015 and spent four seasons with the team before signing with the Pacers in 2019. During his career, McConnell has appeared in 706 regular-season games with averages of 7.6 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 77.8% from the free-throw line.
His standout attributes include elite assist-to-turnover ratios and high steal rates, with a career-high 10 steals in a single game in 2021, setting an NBA record for most steals in a half. In helping the Pacers to their NBA championship series appearance, McConnell has averaged an important 9.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as a sparkplug off the bench.
Sister Megan McConnell Joins the WNBA
McConnell’s sister is Megan McConnell, who signed a contract today (June 3, 2025) with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, has also built an impressive basketball career. She played collegiately at Duquesne University, where she was a standout point guard. During her senior season (2023-24), she averaged 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.3 steals per game across 32 starts, earning All-Atlantic 10 First Team honors and the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year award.
As a senior, she led the Dukes to a 21-13 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. After college, Megan went undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft but signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury. Today, she officially signed with the Mercury, marking her entry into the WNBA. She is noted for her defensive tenacity and playmaking abilities, drawing comparisons to her brother T.J.