Texas Longhorns hire former Pennsylvania hoops star as head coach
Former Xavier University head coach Sean Miller has been hired to take over the men’s basketball program at the University of Texas, replacing Rodney Terry who was fired on Sunday. Terry still had three years left on a contract that paid him more than $3 million per year according to The Associated Press.
Miller, a Western Pennsylvania native, coached Xavier to an 86-80 victory over Texas last week in an NCAA Tournament First Four game, ending the Longhorns season.
On Tuesday, Miller was introduced as the University of Texas’ 27th head coach in program history.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited in my life,” Miller said at his introductory news conference on the University of Texas at Austin campus, just one day after signing a new contract.
Miller has guided teams to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances including four trips to the Elite Eight and eight teams to the Sweet 16. Overall, he has compiled a 22-13 NCAA Tournament record. In eight seasons with Xavier and twelve with Arizona, Miller has compiled a 487-196 record with eight regular season conference titles and four conference tournament championships.
During his playing days, Miller was a standout point guard at Blackhawk High School and at the University of Pittsburgh. In high school, Miller played for his father, John, and led Blackhawk to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) title as a junior in 1986.
As a 14-year-old in 1983, Miller, a Pittsburgh native, appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” where he put on a dribbling exhibition. He was also featured in the movie “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh,” starring Julius Erving.
At Pitt in 1988, he became famous for delivering the assist to Jerome Lane who shattered the backboard when he flew in for a dunk against Providence at Fitzgerald Field House.
“Send it in, Jerome,” shouted ESPN announcer Bill Raftery during the live television broadcast.
Miller has high expectations as he enters the next phase of his coaching journey at an SEC basketball program.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that when you’re the flagship school in the state of Texas, your power is limitless, said Miller. “I’m looking forward to uniting with the resources and this amazing institution, and breaking through, not once but multiple times, competing for SEC championships and being a perennial great program, like so many other great programs at this university are right now.”