Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Boys High School Athlete of the Week - Dec. 29, 2025
The holiday tournament season produced plenty of good performances around the state. With many teams breaking from conference play and challenging themselves with different environments and opponents, there were plenty of memorable performances.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dom Miller of Chester Charter.
Vote on which Pennsylvania boys winter sports athlete you think had the best week. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.
Voting concludes Jan. 4 at 11:59 p.m.
Anthony Abrahams, Allderdice Dragons
Abrhahams scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers to help the Dragons knock off North Allegheny at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.
Tony Battaglia, Scranton Knights
Battaglia scored 47 points to help the Trojans win the third-place game at the Lynett Tournament. It was a Knights’ school record for points in a game.
Colby Carlson, Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers
Carlson scored twice and added an assist to help the Hilltoppers blank Greater Johnstown in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game.
Kai Cox, New Castle Red Hurricane
Cox scored 26 points to help the Red Hurricane beat Bishop Guilfoyle at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.
JT Delsandro, Harbor Creek Huskies
Delsandro scored a game-high 29 points to help the Huskies beat Erie, 62-60.
Grayson Golek, Garnet Valley Jaguars
Golek was named the MVP of Garnet Valley’s holiday tournament. Golek scored 24 points during a 65-47 win over Ridley on Dec. 22. It was the fourth consecutive game where Golek scored 20 or more points.
Carmine Lacava, Highlands Golden Rams
Lacava scored a team-high 26 points to help Highlands beat Plum in double overtime Friday night at the Plum Holiday Classic. Lacava made a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime to force another extra period.
Jona Sellenriek, Wissahickon Trojans
Sellenriek scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds during a non-league win over Perkiomen Valley. Sellenriek, a 6-foot-11 forward who grew up in Germany, has played a big role for the Trojans this season.
Braylon Wagner, Redbank Valley Bulldogs
Wagner scored 23 points and helped the Bulldogs pick up a win over Ridgway. He became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
