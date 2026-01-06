Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania Boys High School Athlete of the Week - Jan. 6, 2026
The schedule was a little lighter around Pennsylvania during the first week of January. Many teams try to get some time off around the holiday. However, not all winters sports ground to a halt as we celebrated the arrival of 2026.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anthony Abrahams of Allderdice.
Here’s a look at some boys winter sports athletes who are off to a good start to the new year. Vote on which one you think had the best week. All athletes are listed in alphabetical order by their last name.
Voting ends Jan. 11, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.
Julian Battaglia, Penns Valley Rams
Battaglia finished with a team-high 22 points to help the Rams trip up Central Mountain in a non-conference win. Penns Valley ended up winning by 76-68 after a big run to open the second half.
Maddox Bennett, DuBois Beavers
Bennett scored 33 points to help DuBois pick up a win and get Bennett in the school’s history books. Bennett passed Jason Volansky’s record of 1,152 points.
Kody Colson, Neumann-Goretti Saints
Colson scored a team-high 20 points to help Neumann-Foretti to get off to a good start to open Philadelphia Catholic League play. The Saints picked up a 93-80 win over Archbishop Ryan.
William Detar, Trinity Shamrocks
Detar, a Northwestern commit, improved to 16-0 this season by winning the 133 pound championship at the Powerade Tournament. Detar was able to grind his way to a 2-1 double overtime win over Cedar Cliff’s Kavin Muyleart in the finals.
Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort Crushers
Forrest collected his fourth title during the Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillan High School. He became the seventh wrestler to win one of the most loaded tournaments. He joined a list that included Chance Marsteller, Ty Moore, Jimmy Gulibon, Nico Megaludis, Luke Pletcher and Marshall Pepperman.
Korey Francis, Bonner Prendergast Friars
Francis scored a team-high 31 points to help the Friars knock off Lansdale Catholic last Friday.
Liam Hanson, Eisenhower Knights
Hanson scored 19 points to help the Knights pick up a wild win over Erie First Christian. Eisenhower made 16 3-pointers and the Knights were able to run away with an 82-59 win to grab the Thomas Barriner Holiday Tournament Title.
Deston Hubbard, Imani Christian Saints
Hubbard scored 16 points and made five 3-pointers to help the Saints knock off Norwin.
Noah Kovac, Hickory Hornets
Kovac scored 20 points to help Hickory trip up South Allegheny. It was an impressive win for the Hornets over the defending WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up Gladiators.
