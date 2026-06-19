Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school baseball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's Pennsylvania Baseball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends, Sunday, July 5th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Graham Keen, Mt. Lebanon

Keen had the honor of being named Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year. On the mound, the junior and Vanderbilt commit went 7-1 with a 0.88 ERA, 71 strikeouts, and 13 walks in just 55 2/3 innings. At the plate, he batted .417 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 runs, and a .717 slugging percentage.

Colton Temple, Fort Cherry

Temple let Fort Cherry to a Class 2A Section 1 Championship. The junior led the state with 11 home runs, while batting .500 with a 1.770 OPS, 36 RBIs, and 37 runs.

Cole Guy, Bristol

Guy really stepped up at the plate for Bristol in 2026. The senior and La Salle commit hit an impressive .660 with a 2.273 OPS, 10 home runs, 46 RBIs, 33 hits, and 38 runs.

Mason Dinkfelt, DuBois

Dinkfelt led DuBois to the PIAA Class 5A state finals. The junior batted .438 with a 1.338 OPS, eight home runs, 39 RBIs, 35 hits, and 24 runs.

Gavin Treon, Claysburg-Kimmel

Treon had a standout sophomore season for Claysburg-Kimmel. He batted .461 with a 1.327 OPS, 40 RBIs, four home runs, 14 doubles, 41 hits, and 38 runs.

Randiel Araujo, Executive Education Academy Charter School

Araujo, a senior and Lackawanna commit, hit .525 with a 1.550 OPS, 42 RBIs, five home runs, 10 doubles, 31 hits, 26 runs.

Brady Hull, Eden Christian Academy

Hull led Eden Christian Academy to the PIAA state title game. The senior and Slippery Rock commit batted .561 with a 1.670 OPS, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, 15 doubles, 46 hits, and 34 runs.

Peyton Gilbert, Columbia

Gilbert, a senior and West Chester commit, went 7-3 with a 0.80 ERA, 154 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 69.2 innings pitched for Columbia.

Keller Bradley, Pennsbury

Bradley led Pennsbury to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals. The senior and Vanderbilt commit went 9-2 with 82 strikeouts and a 2.16 ERA, finishing his career with 24 wins and 263 strikeouts.

Chase Sherwood, Everett Area

Sherwood was stellar on the mound for Everett Area. The senior and Shippensburg commit posted an 8-2 record, a 0.93 ERA, 126 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 68 innings pitched.

Cameron Pengelly, Palmerton

Pengelly, a senior and Bloomsburg commit, went 7-1 with a 1.32 ERA, 121 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 79.2 innings pitched for Palmerton.

Branson Diller, Bermudian Springs

Diller led Bermudian Springs to the PIAA Class 3A state championship. The senior posted a 14-1 record, a 0.61 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 92.1 innings pitched.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.