Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania High School Softball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school softball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Maryland High School Softball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's Virginia Softball Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Sydney Gonglik, Bentworth

Gonglik had the honor of being named Gatorade Pennsylvania Softball Player of the Year. The junior and LSU commit went 19-3 with 270 strikeouts in 133 innings. She also pitched a six-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts to lift Bentworth over Wilmington in the PIAA tournament. At the plate, Gonglik batted .522 with 24 RBIs, 11 doubles, nine home runs, and 33 runs.

Bria Bosiljevac, Shaler Area

Bosiljevac led Shaler Area to the PIAA Class 5A state championship. The senior and Indiana commit went a perfect 19-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 243 strikeouts. At the plate, she batted .333 with 10 RBIs.

Madelyn Vogan, Sharon

Vogan led Sharon to the PIAA Class 3A state title game. In the circle, the junior and Penn State commit went 24-1 with a 0.41 ERA, 357 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 133 innings, along with one perfect game. At the plate, she batted .609 with 31 RBIs, and nine home runs.

Kyla Garrison, Upper Dublin

Garrison was named Suburban One Liberty Division Player of the Year for Upper Dublin. The senior and Howard commit went 19-7 with a 1.78 ERA, 306 strikeouts, and 56 walks in 176.2 innings pitched. Additionally, she batted .506 with 24 RBIs and 10 doubles.

Hailey Obenrader, Saegertown

Obenrader had a strong two-way showing for Saegertown. In the circle, she went 130 innings with 298 strikeouts, a 0.97 ERA, and 47 walks. At the plate, she batted .534 with 31 hits, 27 RBIs, and seven home runs.

Taylor Stewart, Mifflinburg

Stewart led Mifflinburg to the District 4 Class AAA Championship. The senior went an impressive 22-0 with two no-hitters, a 1.13 ERA, 167 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 130 innings pitched. Additionally, she hit .443 with 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, and two home runs.

Callee Leffler, Pine Grove

Leffler led Pine Grove to the PIAA Class 3A state championship. The senior and Florida State commit led the state with 18 home runs, while batting .629 with 44 hits, 50 RBIs, eight doubles, seven triples, and 66 runs.

Irelyn Fisher, Union Area

Fisher led Union Area to the PIAA Class 1A state title. The junior and Akron commit batted .553 with 42 hits, 48 RBIs, 16 home runs, and 21 runs.

Ava Ruckle, Northwest Area

Ruckle had a strong junior season for Northwest Area. The Bucknell commit hit .567 with 34 hits, 47 RBIs, 14 home runs, 11 doubles, and 44 runs.

Peyton McClain, Bristol

McClain put up a dominant performance with Bristol claiming the District One Class 2A title. The junior led the state with 71 RBIs, while batting .724 with 63 hits, 15 doubles, two home runs, and 62 runs.

Kayla Fletcher, Central Dauphin

Fletcher finished her senior season as Central Dauphin's all-time leader in almost every offensive category. The Duke commit batted .593 with 54 hits and eight home runs at the plate, along with a 1.000 fielding percentage at shortstop.

Elena Ritchey, Berlin Brothersvalley

Ritchey led Berlin Brothersvalley to consecutive District 5 Class 1A titles and was named Somerset County softball MVP. The junior batted .544 with 49 hits, 53 RBIs, 10 home runs, eight doubles, and 40 runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.