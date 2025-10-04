Watch This Georgia Commit Nail a WPIAL Record 57-Yard Field Goal
The Fox Chapel football program has had a difficult few weeks. Senior kicker Harran Zureikat continues to be a bright spot for the Foxes.
Zureikat kicked a 57-yard field goal Friday night in Murrysville. While Fox Chapel lost its fourth consecutive game, 21-10, in non-conference play to Franklin Regional, Zureikat has continued to hit long field goals.
Zureikat, who will play Georgia next season, made a 54-yard field goal during a 63-3 loss to Pine-Richland two weeks ago. That kick was one-yard short of the WPIAL record, which was set by Hopewell's Rocco Marcantonio last season. Marcantonio tied his own record earlier this season, which has now been shattered by Zureikat.
Bishop Hoban's Gerry McGroarty has the Pennsylvania state record with a 64-yard kick in 2003.
Kohl's Scouting Report on Zureikat
Zureikat attended Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, one of the nation's premiere kicking camps, in July of 2025. Here is the scouting report Kohl's published after his performance at the camp.
He scored 32 points on field goals, 114.32 points on kickoffs, and 108.71 points in punting at the event. Zureikat has been the best kicker in the country over the last three years and earned a spot in the Under Armour All-American Game at camp!
Zureikat recently competed at the Underclassman Challenge in January of 2025. He scored an impressive 20 points on field goals, 110.10 points on kickoffs, and 115.71 points in punting. He also did very well in the competition phase of camp as well. At a December 2024 Showcase Camp, he scored an impressive 109.16 points in punting. He also scored 107.70 points on kickoffs and 13/15 points on field goals. Zureikat dominated Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024! He was clearly the best 2026 kicker at camp and won the field goal and kickoff competitions. He also scored 101.26 points in punting. His scores of 34/36 on field goals and 108.28 points on kickoffs beat many D1 offered players in the 2025 class!
He has great ball-striking skills and has really separated himself as a kicker! He also competed at the 2024 UC Challenge. He had a strong overall showing in all three disciplines. He has the leg speed and coordination to develop into a strong combo collegiate prospect. He scored 97.90 points in the combined punting portions. His overall score on field goals was 9 points and was excellent during the kickoff charting as well. He scored 111.90 points over the two sessions and had the top kickoff numbers for a 2026 class specialist.
Zureikat had an impressive showing at the 2023 Kohl's Midwest Winter Showcase. He was dominant on field goals at camp and scored 13/15 points in the charting. He was excellent during the drill work portion of camp and won the underclassman field goal competition. His overall score on kickoffs was 101.05 points which includes a big ball of 64 yards with 3.71 seconds of hang time. He flashed solid potential in the punt portion of camp and connected with a big ball of 51 yards with 4.21 seconds of hang time. Zureikat has a bright college future ahead!
--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo