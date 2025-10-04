Watch This Georgia Commit Nail a WPIAL Record 57-Yard Field Goal

🚨 RECORD-SETTER 🚨

Fox Chapel Area’s Harran Zureikat just made history! With a 57-yard field goal, he etched his name in the WPIAL record books!



What a moment for Harran, what a moment for the Foxes, and what a moment for Friday night football under the lights! #FCProud 🦊 pic.twitter.com/smq9niRfK7