Who is the Pennsylvania high school football player of the week? - Nov. 3, 2025
The first round of the Pennsylvania high school football playoffs got off to a strong start as teams from around state took their first step toward winning a state championship. Here’s a look at some of the best performances from around the state.
Congrations to last week's winner: Mason Campagna of Claysburg-Kimmel.
Vote on who you think did best. Voting ends Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Patrick Cahill, Allentown Central Catholic
Cahill threw five touchdown passes to help Allentown Central Catholic knock off Jim Thorpe. Cahill completed 13 of 19 passing attempts for 444 yards.
Teegan Carroll, Halifax Wildcats
Carroll ran 18 times for 117 yards and scored twice to help Halifax blow by Lancaster Catholic, 30-7. Halifax built a 17-0 halftime lead to grab the win.
Marques Council Jr., Aliquippa Quips
Council, a Yale commit, threw a touchdown with 20 seconds in the game to propel the Quips to an upset win over Trinity. Council was originally reported as being out for the season with a knee injury.
Carter Durst, Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers
Durst ran for 253 yards and scored three times to help Berlin Brothersvalley beat Everett 34-7 to reach the subregional title game.
Joey Felitsky, North Catholic Trojans
Had the circumstances been different, North Catholic quarterback Joey Felitsky would have set a new WPIAL passing record. But the Trojans were well ahead of Burrell during their Class 3A playoff game and he didn’t need to pass in the second half. Feltisky passed for 433 yards in a 56-14 win over the Buccaneers.
Mekhi Graham, Owen J. Roberts Wildcats
Graham carried the ball 37 times for 131 yards and scored Owen J. Robert’s only touchdown in an upset win over Downingtown West. The Wildcats were seeded 14th in the District 1-6A playoffs, while the Whippets were the No. 3 seed.
Mike Iuzzolino, Delaware Valley Warriors
Iuzzolino helped the Warriors even their record and move on to the next round of the playoffs with a 7-6 win over Pittston. He scored Delaware Valley’s only touchdowns and blocked a few kicks to preserve a 7-6 victory.
Bo Sechrist, Jersey Shore Bulldogs
Sechrist scored a school-record six touchdowns in a 73-14 playoff win over Athens. Jersey Shore bullied their opponents to march on. Sechrist paved the way by piling up 280 yards on the ground.
Trey Wingard, DuBois Beavers
Wingard threw for 279 yards and five touchdowns to help the Beavers beat Mifflin County 48-21 in a subregional playoff game. Wingard has set the school record for passing yards in a season and touchdowns thrown.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.