Vote: Who Was The Top Sophomore Football Player In Rhode Island Of 2024?

The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where sophomores that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top sophomore football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the sophomores that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 14 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Landon Husereau, QB, Westerly
The sophomore quarterback this season completed 126-of-216 passes for 2,015 yards and 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Tashaad Brown, QB, St. Raphael Academy
Brown has been the next signal caller next to Husereau that’s put up some significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 1,139 yards, 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Jordan Robertson, QB, Mt. Pleasant
Robertson played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this past season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore finished the season completing 57-of-126 passes for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.
Ariel Medina, RB, Woonsocket
Medina was superb out of the backfield for Woonsocket, rushing for 833 yards on 98 carries and scoring six touchdowns.
Mehkhai Taylor, RB, Cranston West
The Cranston West running back carried the rock 63 carries for 329 yards and a touchdown. Taylor is also averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Armand Northup-Reed, WR, St. Raphael Academy
Northup-Reed was assuredly one of the state's top sophomore receivers this past season, hauling in 39 passes for 638 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Jack Belluzzi, WR, Burrillville
The Broncos' wide receiver was stellar through the air this fall, catching 29 passes for 547 yards and scoring six touchdowns.
Sebastian Lora, WR, Bishop Hendricksen
Lora was one of the leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 24 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns for the state champions.
Jayden Lynch, WR/RB, North Smithfield
Whether it was out of the backfield or catching the ball, Lynch was solid for North Smithfield. The sophomore rushed for 141 yards on 21 carries and then hauled in 21 passes for 295 and two touchdowns.
Brody Cavalieri, LB, Mt. Hope
Cavalieri was a sure fire tackler for Mt. Hope, making 102 total tackles and a sack so far this season.
Spencer Padula, LB, East Greenwich
The East Greenwich linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 128 tackles and two going for a loss.
Nolan Colucci, DB, East Greenwich
Not far off from Padula's totals was Colucci out of the secondary, with the defensive back notching 114 tackles and picking off a pass.
Jabari Jackson, DB, Bishop Hendricksen
The sophomore defensive back was among the leaders in the interception department, racking up three so far this season.
Josiah Nyahkoon, DB, Classical
Tied for the lead in the interceptions department with Jackson was Nyahkoon, with the sophomore totaling three along with 22 tackles and four pass deflections.
