Memphis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area from Thursday, October 2, through Friday, October 3, including games with Tennessee's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include undefeated Covington taking on Bolivar Central at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, Memphis Central travels to take on Overton.
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Harding Academy taking on First Assembly Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Harding Academy (2-4) vs First Assembly Christian (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Sheffield (0-6) vs Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Melrose (5-1) vs Douglass (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Bluff City (1-4) vs Westwood (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Kirby (4-2) vs Southwind (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Cordova (1-4) vs Arlington (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Memphis High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Memphis metro area on Friday, October 3, kicking off with Covington taking on Bolivar Central at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Memphis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Covington (6-0) vs Bolivar Central (3-3) - 6:00 PM
Middleton (2-3) vs Middle College (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Humboldt (2-4) vs Greenfield (3-3) - 7:00 PM
KIPP Collegiate (2-3) vs Booker T. Washington (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (1-5) vs St. Benedict at Auburndale (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Northpoint Christian (4-2) vs St. George's (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Lausanne Collegiate (1-3) vs Evangelical Christian (1-5) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Academy (1-5) vs Tipton-Rosemark Academy (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Christian Brothers (3-3) vs Briarcrest Christian (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Memphis University (5-1) vs Brentwood Academy (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland Prep (2-4) vs Ridgeway (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Haywood (4-2) vs Millington Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Fayette Ware (2-4) vs Oakhaven (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Dyer County (4-2) vs Chester County (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (0-6) vs Westview (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Wooddale (3-2) vs Raleigh-Egypt (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis East (0-4) vs University School of Jackson (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Obion County (3-3) vs McNairy Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Central (4-1) vs Overton (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Mitchell (3-3) vs Hillcrest (3-3) - 7:00 PM
Dyersburg (5-1) vs Crockett County (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Halls (2-4) vs Peabody (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Memphis Business Academy (4-2) vs Fairley (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Kingsbury (1-5) vs Munford (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Adamsville (4-1) vs Mt. Pleasant (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (1-4) vs Bolton (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Houston (1-5) vs Oak Grove (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Craigmont (3-2) vs Collierville (4-2) - 7:00 PM
Bartlett (2-4) vs Pearl-Cohn (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Byers (3-1) vs Rosa Fort (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Ripley (2-2) vs Clarksdale (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Germantown (6-0) vs DeSoto Central (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Walnut (2-3) vs Ashland (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Leflore County (2-3) vs Coahoma County (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Belmont (4-1) vs Alcorn Central (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Holly Springs (0-4) vs Independence (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Water Valley (4-1) vs Bruce (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn (2-3) vs Coffeeville (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Kossuth (2-2) vs Booneville (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Corinth (2-2) vs South Pontotoc (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Hamburg (3-1) vs Helena (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Gosnell (5-0) vs Pocahontas (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Trumann (2-2) vs Highland (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Forrest City (1-3) vs Hall (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Earle (3-1) vs Marked Tree (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Piggott (0-4) vs Harrisburg (0-4) - 7:00 PM
East Poinsett County (3-1) vs McCrory (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Newport (3-1) vs Rivercrest (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hernando (4-1) vs Horn Lake (4-1) - 7:00 PM
West Memphis (0-4) vs Catholic (1-3) - 7:00 PM
El Dorado (3-1) vs Marion (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Barton (2-2) vs Palestine-Wheatley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Thrasher (1-4) vs Vardaman (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Blytheville (2-1) vs Westside (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Wynne (2-2) vs Greene County Tech (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Biggersville (4-1) vs Baldwyn (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hoxie (1-3) vs Manila (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Smithville (2-3) vs Falkner (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Leland (2-3) vs M.S. Palmer (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Osceola (1-3) vs Walnut Ridge (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lee (0-3) vs Des Arc (2-2) - 7:00 PM
