Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (11/13/2024)

We’ve selected eight candidates to choose from this past week’s games

Andy Villamarzo

Jo Byrns High School’s Amari Cotton (0) stands for a portrait during Media Day at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Jo Byrns High School’s Amari Cotton (0) stands for a portrait during Media Day at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.

As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 7-9, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. 

Cotton could not be stopped on the ground in Jo Byrns' 47-25 win over Red Boiling Springs, with the running back rushing for a game-high 422 yards on just 14 carries.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees: 

Matthew Hyatt, Riverside

In Riverside's 35-22 win over East Hickman County, Hyatt led the way in the passing game and completing 8-of-13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy

The senior signal caller was solid in Christ Presbyterian Academy's 38-14 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville, completing 12-of-17 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns

Ethan Palk, Upperman

Palk had a huge night on the ground in Upperman's 49-0 win over Signal Mountain, rushing for a game-high 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyree Porter, Oak Ridge

The defensive back was a ball hawk in a 7-6 win over Rhea County, making four tackles and picking off two passes.

Ayden Emmons, Riverdale

Emmons was a tackling machine in Riverdale's 35-14 win over Cookeville, racking up a game-high 17 tackles and two going for a loss.

Kason Young, East Robertson

The sensational sophomore lit up the airwaves in East Robertson's 49-13 win over Fayetteville, completing 8-of-10 passes for 132 yards and three scores.

Tyler Thompson, Marshall County

Thompson had a monster night in Marshall County's 42-5 win over Lexington, completing 12-of-16 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns.

Caleb Oates, Giles County

The Giles County running back led the way in a 42-7 win over Tyner Academy, rushing for a game-high 175 yards on 29 carries and scoring three times.

