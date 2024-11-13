Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Tennessee Football Player of the Week? (11/13/2024)
Tennessee high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Tennessee Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 7-9, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Amari Cotton, Jo Byrns
Cotton could not be stopped on the ground in Jo Byrns' 47-25 win over Red Boiling Springs, with the running back rushing for a game-high 422 yards on just 14 carries.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Matthew Hyatt, Riverside
In Riverside's 35-22 win over East Hickman County, Hyatt led the way in the passing game and completing 8-of-13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
Hutson Chance, Christ Presbyterian Academy
The senior signal caller was solid in Christ Presbyterian Academy's 38-14 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville, completing 12-of-17 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns
Ethan Palk, Upperman
Palk had a huge night on the ground in Upperman's 49-0 win over Signal Mountain, rushing for a game-high 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyree Porter, Oak Ridge
The defensive back was a ball hawk in a 7-6 win over Rhea County, making four tackles and picking off two passes.
Ayden Emmons, Riverdale
Emmons was a tackling machine in Riverdale's 35-14 win over Cookeville, racking up a game-high 17 tackles and two going for a loss.
Kason Young, East Robertson
The sensational sophomore lit up the airwaves in East Robertson's 49-13 win over Fayetteville, completing 8-of-10 passes for 132 yards and three scores.
Tyler Thompson, Marshall County
Thompson had a monster night in Marshall County's 42-5 win over Lexington, completing 12-of-16 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Oates, Giles County
The Giles County running back led the way in a 42-7 win over Tyner Academy, rushing for a game-high 175 yards on 29 carries and scoring three times.
