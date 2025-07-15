2025 MLB Draft: Flurry of college players with Texas roots highlight Day 2
Day 2 of the MLB Draft featured nearly 40 players from the Lone Star State getting drafted.
A majority of those were from the college ranks, but four prep players heard their name announced when the draft picked up with round four on Monday, July 14.
Day 1 featured Kayson Cunningham (Arizona) and Johnny Slawinski (Los Angeles Angels) being taken out of high school.
Texas waited until the 11th round when the next high school player was taken.
In the 11th round, Matthew Boughton from Colleyville Covenant Christian Academy was taken by the White Sox with the 316th pick. A multi-sport athlete, Boughton — listed as a shortstop — signed with Texas A&M. According to MaxPreps, Boughton was a TAPPS 4A first-team all-state pick. He also won state track and field championships in high jump (6-foot, 8 inches) and long jump (24 feet, 10 inches) at the TAPPS 4A championship.
His dad, Matthew, was a 12th-round pick by Arizona in 1996 from Northwood University. He played from 1996-1999 with the Diamondbacks and Rangers minor league teams, with a stop in independent ball. He was an infielder and also pitched. After his playing days, the elder Bougton was a minor league coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the 12th round, two Texas prep players were taken: Blaine Bullard and Elijah Farley.
Bullard was taken 352nd overall by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Klein Cain. The switch-hitting outfielder has signed with Texas A&M.
The Houston Astros took Farley out of Navarro High School with the 336th pick. The left-handed hitting outfielder caught a scout’s attention by facing a pitcher the Astros were scouting, according to MLB.com.
Scouting director Cam Pendino told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart about Farley: “We think we can help him, but it’s a really toolsy kid. He can dunk a basketball and do some crazy things athletically, and we think it's the type of athlete that we put in our system and see what happens. It's the type of dart throw we do in Houston and I think has paid off for us in the past. We’re really excited to take Elijah.”
The last higher schooler taken was Xavier Mitchell from Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy. The left-handed pitcher was taken 379th overall, in the 13th round, by the Los Angeles Angels.
Bullard and Mitchell were both on our list of players to watch ahead of the draft. Read about them here.
The most names called from Texas preps were those that went the college route.
Here’s a quick rundown on those picks and where they played in high school.
4th round
St. Louis
No. 120 — Cade Crossland, LHP, Oklahoma (Rockwall)
Seattle
No. 122 — Mason Peters, LHP, Dallas Baptist (Waco Live Oak Classical)
5th round
Texas
No. 146 — Ben Abeldt, LHP, TCU (McKinney Boyd)
Philadelphia
No. 161 — Gabe Craig, RHP, Baylor (Tyler Grace Community)
Cleveland
No. 162 — Riley Nelson, 1B, Vanderbilt (Trophy Club Byron Nelson)
7th round
Seattle
No. 212 — Colton Shaw, RHP, Yale (Plano East)
Atlanta
No. 217 — Zach Royse, RHP, UTSA (Katy Cinco Ranch
Kansas City
No. 218 — Bryson Dudley, RHP, Texas State (Round Rock Cedar Ridge)
8th round
Arizona
No. 243 — Jack Martinez, RHP, Arizona State (Corpus Christi Ray)
San Diego
No. 250 — Jamie Hitt, LHP, Oklahoma (Magnolia Concordia Lutheran)
9th round
Texas
No. 265 — Owen Proksch, LHP, Duke (Southlake Carroll)
St. Louis
No. 270 — Michael Dattalo, 3B, Dallas Baptist (Keller)
Cleveland
No. 282 — Ryan Prager, LHP, Texas A&M (Dallas Hillcrest)
10th round
Pittsburgh
No. 293 — Matt King, RHP, Arizona State (Humble Kingwood Park)
Tampa Bay
No. 297 — Trendan Parish, RHP, Texas Tech (Fort Worth Southwest Christian)
Milwaukee
No. 305 — Braylon Owens, RHP, UTSA (Elgin)
New York Yankees
No. 314 — Connor McGinnis, 2B, Houston (Carrollton Hebron)
11th round
Tampa Bay
No. 327 — Luke Jackson, RHP, Texas A&M (Austin Lake Travis)
St. Louis
No. 330 — Jalin Flores, SS, Texas (San Antonio Brandeis)
12th round
Colorado
No. 347 — Brady Parker, LHP, Houston-Victoria (Victoria East)
Baltimore
No. 364 -- Daniel Lopez, RHP, Odessa College (El Paso Socorro)
13th round
Chicago White Sox
No. 376 — Rylan Galvan, C, Texas (Sinton)
14th round
Miami
No. 408 — Carson Laws, RHP, Texas State (San Antonio Clark)
Boston
No. 418 — Carter Rasmussen, RHP, Wofford (Justin Northwest)
Cleveland
No. 432 — Anthony Silva, SS, TCU (San Antonio Clark)
15th
Chicago White Sox
No. 436 — Caedmon Parker, RHP, TCU (The Woodlands Christian Academy)
Colorado
No. 437 — Dylan Crooks, RHP, Oklahoma (Euless Trinity)
San Francisco
No. 446 — Damian Bravo, OF, Texas Tech (Haltom City)
16th round
New York Mets
No. 493 — Zack Mack, RHP, Loyola Marymount (CA) University (Pearland Glenda Dawson)
17th round
St. Louis
No. 510 — Cameron Nickens, OF, Austin Peay (Magnolia)
18th round
Cleveland
No. 552 — Zane Petty, RHP, Texas Tech (Corsicana)
19th round
Miami
No. 558 — Peyton Fosher, RHP, Nevada (Tomball)
San Francisco
No. 566 — Braydon Risley, LHP, Grayson College (Haslet V.R. Eaton)
New York Yankees
No. 584 — Hayden Morris, RHP, Blinn College (Conroe Oak Ridge)
20th round
New York Yankees
No. 613 — Garrett Stratton, RHP, Rice (Houston Strake Jesuit)