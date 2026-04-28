4-Star Texas High School Football Standouts SaRod Baker and Peyton Miller Announce College Commitments

Two of the top football players in Texas — and the country — announced college choices on April 27.

In the northern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolex, Anna offensive lineman Peyton Miller committed to Florida. A little closer to the middle part of DFW, DeSoto running back SaRod Baker announced he is headed to Texas Tech.

Both players were on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association team in 2025.

Baker was the Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year. The junior helped the Eagles win the Class 6A Division 2 title in December.

Lubbock-bound

Baker is one of the top skill players in the state and is headed to west Texas.

The running back had offers from more than 30 teams and had visits set up with Texas A&M and Texas, but chose the Red Raiders. He visited the Red Raiders on March 28, according to social media.

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Phenom DeSoto 2027 RB Sarod Baker (@SaRodBaker12) will be on the road this weekend, checking out an in-state program. #WreckEm | #TXHSFB https://t.co/8ZWsi2coN9 pic.twitter.com/ZGLoEgQX7n — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) March 26, 2026

The Cody Campbell influence has buoyed Tech to the top of the Big 12 Conference and into the national playoffs last year.

Baker, when he signs, will be another in-state standout who will wear the Patrick Mahomes-sponsored jerseys. He joined Benny Easter Jr. from Humble Summer Creek, quarterback Kavian Bryant from Palestine Westwood, linebacker Jahdyn Nelson from Houston Langham Creek, defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond from DeSoto and defensive lineman Jalen Brewester from Cedar Hill.

Last year, the Red Raiders brought in Ashton Rowden from New Boston, Texas at running back and added Kaegan Ash from Mount Enterprise, who left as the state’s all-time rushing leader. However, Ash is listed as a linebacker.

The Red Raiders also did not bring in a transfer running back. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Baker have an impact like Caden Durham, another DFW running back, had when he got to LSU.

Baker put up video-game-like numbers last year and perhaps his best game was in the semifinals. Against No. 1-ranked Southlake Carroll, he ran for 7 touchdowns and 402 yards, including a 99-yard run on the final play of the game.

He ran for 3,206 yards and 43 scores on the ground.

On3 ranks him as the No. 6 running back in the class and No. 19 recruit in Texas. He’s No 9 at running back and No. 28 overall by 247Sports’ rankings.

In the 247 rankings, Brewster is No. 2, Easter is at No. 8, Bryant is No. 9 and Redmond is No. 29.

Going to Gainesville

Miller announced his decision live from the high school.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 center in the Class of 2027. SC Next 300 ranks him at No. 68 overall. On 247Sports, Miller is No. 144 overall and No. 8 interior offensive lineman.

He chose the Gators over Texas Tech, Clemson and SMU — visiting each program this offseason. 247Sports reports he has 34 offers. His older brother, CJ, is a linebacker at Lamar University.

Miller said he is excited to play in the SEC and looked at the success the school has of turning players into NFL prospects.

He also said that new coach Jon Sumrall wants to bring the Gators back to the success during the Tim Tebow era. In a unique twist, his offensive line coach would be Phil Trautwein, who was a tackle on two national championship teams for the Gators.

Miller does track and field and also wrestles for the Coyotes. This past season, he reached the 5A semifinals at 285 pounds, losing by a point in that match. He ended up placing fourth overall.

What to expect: The depth chart this spring for the Gators includes a junior starting at center in Harrison Moore. The Southlake native was most recently at Georgia Tech.

Jason Zandamela, the backup, is a redshirt sophomore.

Could Miller, a 4-star recruit, see playing time as a true freshman? It’s possible. He already had a size that matches the two aforementioned Gators. Also, factor in the portal and how that causes major shifts in the lineup. Sumrall, coming over from Tulane, has 10 transfers among his two-deep lineup.