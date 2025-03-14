Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt baseball coach arrested on sexual assault charges
Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt is without a head baseball coach for a game against Fort Worth Arlington Heights.
The two schools were set to play on March 14, but head coach Adrian Buruato is behind bars in Hillsboro, according to an online inmate search.
Buruato was arrested on Wednesday by Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an allegation of sexual assault against a female student at Itasca ISD.
According to a press release issued by Itasca ISD on March 13, the school’s former head baseball coach — who left the district in July 2024 — was under investigation for an improper relationship with a female student, who was 15.
The complaint was filed by the student on March 10, according to Itasca ISD.
“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Itasca ISD Superintendent Tonya Harris said in a news release. “Upon receiving the complaint, we immediately notified the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and cooperated fully with their investigation.”
Buruato coached only one year in the school district. Itasca ISD said he taught middle school social studies and was also an assistant football coach to go along with his head coaching duties.
The Wampus Cats were 12-11 in Buruato’s only season.
Itasca ISD announced they informed Fort Worth ISD about the situation.
Wyatt is 3-11 this season.
He is facing charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and student.
Buruato is being held on a $300,000 bond, according to the Sheriff's Office website.
The district encourages anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.