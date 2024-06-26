Ron Holland's rise from Texas high school star to No. 5 pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Unlike many of his peers projected in the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, Ron Holland didn't spend his last year developing in the collegiate spotlight.
The former Duncanville High School (Texas) standout and SBLive National Player of the Year in 2022-23 is expected to be among the first names called in the first round, which starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time/7 p.m. Central.
The former McDonald's All-American and No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2023 was signed with Texas, but opted to sign with the G League Ignite after Longhorns coach Chris Beard was fired, and spent much of the season hurt.
He still entered Wednesday expected to be among the first names called. ESPN and The Ringer slotted the 6-foot-8 forward at No. 13, and he was slotted as high as No. 9, but went event higher when the Detroit Pistons drafted him at No. 5 overall.
Holland averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 boards and 3.1 assists in 14 games before he underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury in late January and missed the rest of what ended up being the G League Ignite's final season.
Over the last year, Holland said he's grown as a facilitator and someone who creates open shots for teammates:
"I've been able to make plays for others and make plays for myself," Holland told SBLive in March. "And that's one thing that I worked on coming out of high school because I knew that I wasn't going to be the tallest anymore. Everybody's taller now, but I knew my position wasn't really going to change. I was able to do that in high school, but it was just going to be more focused on it."
Holland spoke at length with SBLive's Cody Thorn in March and reflected on the prospective jump to the NBA, his development after high school, time at Duncanvillle starring alongside now Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and more.
READ THE FULL RON HOLLAND Q-AND-A HERE
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx