Perrin-Whitt vs. Turkey Valley: Texas UIL boys basketball Class 1A D-I boys title game: preview, live updates
HOW TO WATCH TURKEY VALLEY (34-3) vs. PERRIN-WHITT (33-5)
What: UIL Class 1A Division I title game
When: 1 p.m., March 6
Where: Alamodome
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network
PREGAME PREVIEW
The winner of the Class 1A Division I finals will take home a first for either school – a boys state basketball title.
Both schools have had long waits to get back to the semifinals – 40-plus years for Valley and nearly 80 years for Perrin-Whitt.
Perrin-Whitt is 0-1 in title games, losing the 1945-46 Class B finals. The year prior, it made the semifinals but that is it for the North Texas school that was just Perrin back then.
Valley went to the Class 1A semifinals in 1982-83 as Turkey-Quitaque Valley but lost in the semifinals so this is the first title berth.
Valley is 34-3 overall and the Patriots have won five in a row since losing the regular-season finale. They were ranked No. 20 in the final TABC poll of the regular season.
The playoff run includes wins over O’Donnell, No. 25 Klondike, No. 17 Happy, No. 8 Wildorado and Garden City, 58-37, in the semifinals on Monday.
The closest of the five wins was a 7-point triumph over Wildorado on Feb. 28.
A freshman has been at the forefront of the offense for the Patriots – Corbin Taylor. He’s averaging 18.7 points and 8 rebounds per game. He’s hitting 68% from the field this year.
Junior Kanyon Taylor is next in scoring with 15.7 points per game and grabbing 6 rebounds per game. Senior Evan Meyer scores 9.4 points per game. Meyer and Kanyon Taylor lead Valley with 45 3-pointers each.
No. 2-ranked Perrin-Whitt has won 18 in a row entering the finals.
The 9-point win over No. 4 Brookeland, 66-57, in the semifinals was the closest playoff game for the Pirates. Before that, they dispatched No. 6 Huckaby, No. 22 May, Union Hill and Saint Jo – all double-digit margin of victory.
The Pirates have an elite scorer in senior Jack McCormick.
He’s averaging 32.8 points per game, according to stats on MaxPreps. He’s also adding 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game, while shooting 58% from the field.
Junior Case Lambert nearly averages a double-double with 14.8 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game. Like McCormick, he is also good on defense with 3.1 steals per game.
Junior Cole Keeney is scoring 10.3 points per game for the Pirates.
PERRIN-WHITT VS. TURKEY VALLEY
Updates will be posted here once the game starts