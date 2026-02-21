Red Oak’s $46.8 Million Renovation Could Cost the Hawks Their Home Field
Renovations are coming to Goodloe Stadium, and for the Red Oak Hawks, that means the 2026 season will not look or feel the same.
What once appeared to be a logistical challenge now seems certain. Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reported that Red Oak is likely to play the entirety of its 2026 home schedule at Lancaster ISD while Goodloe Stadium undergoes a $46.8 million renovation.
For a program that went 4-1 at home last season, the timing is significant.
A $46.8 million overhaul signals growth—and disruption
The renovation project stems from Red Oak ISD’s January 2025 approval of a Prop C bond that allocated $46.8 million toward upgrades at Goodloe Stadium, part of a broader $213.9 million bond package.
According to documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and first detailed by the Chron, the project includes a full renovation of the grandstand seating and press box, along with construction of a new fieldhouse and ticketing booth. The work covers more than 24,000 square feet and follows earlier upgrades to restrooms, locker rooms and parking areas.
Construction began in March and is projected to last more than a year, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027.
The investment mirrors the district’s rapid growth. Red Oak ISD added nearly 700 students between 2020 and 2025, and total enrollment is expected to surpass 7,000 in 2026-27. Red Oak High School enrolled 2,300 students in 2024-25, slightly exceeding the building’s functional capacity.
The future is expanding. The present requires adjustment.
Dominant at Goodloe, Searching for Consistency Away From It
Guided by head coach and athletic director Melvin Robinson, the Hawks finished 5-5 last season. The split told two different stories.
At home, Red Oak was steady and physical, going 4-1 with wins over Colleyville Heritage (20-11), Ellison (39-26), Joshua (10-7) and Burleson Centennial (34-25).
On the road, the results flipped. The Hawks went 1-4, falling to Arlington Seguin (41-34), Cedar Hill (41-16), Dallas Highland Park (52-35) and Midlothian (46-10).
Now, every scheduled home game will effectively feel like a road trip.
Replacing Production as District 11-6A Awaits
The venue change is only part of the transition.
Red Oak must replace dual-threat quarterback Billy Middleton, who passed for 1,657 yards and rushed for 881 yards while accounting for 11 touchdowns last season. His top target, Brayen Robinson, also graduates after hauling in 72 receptions for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior Tuhran Square II saw limited action, throwing for 187 yards and a touchdown in four games. The ground game returns promise with Daylan Johnson (496 yards, six touchdowns) and Renard Thomas III (386 yards, seven touchdowns). Christian Totten, who caught 20 passes for 268 yards and four scores, is expected to take on a larger role in the passing attack.
All of it unfolds in District 11-6A, a gauntlet that includes Duncanville, Fort Worth North Crowley, Waxahachie, Crowley, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Skyline.
A new stadium is coming. Before that ribbon is cut, the Hawks must navigate a season without a true home field—and in one of Texas’ toughest districts, that margin matters.