Texas high school football: Frisco Emerson announces 2025 spring schedule
Frisco Emerson will gear up for the 2025 season by hosting spring practice from April 16 to May 16.
The Mavericks were 7-4 last year and made the Class 5A Division II playoffs.
Frisco Emerson has posted a 28-9 record in three years of varsity football under Kendall Miller.
They went 5-3 last year in the ‘District of Doom’ which featured Anna, Melissa, Prosper Walnut Grove and Lucas Lovejoy.
Spring ball will allow for a lot of new faces to get some key reps. The Mavericks had 13 players move onto the collegiate level on signing day.
That means there are some big holes on both sides of the ball.
DJ Shelton is gone at quarterback but Hebron transfer Bryle Stallworth, a sophomore this year, could be the new QB1 this upcoming fall.
Presha Allen is back at running back. He ran for 295 yards and 6 scores in a reserve role.
Rising wide receiver Blake McLane is picking up college offers in bunches after hauling in 37 catches for 550 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Rice, Stephen F. Austin, Navy, Tulsa and Texas State are among the schools who have offered him. However, he’s the only receiver back that had any touchdowns last year.
The defense lost seven of its top eight tacklers from 2024. The one that is back is a solid one — junior Jaxon Cannida. The first-team all-district linebacker had 77 tackles, 12 TFL and 6 1/2 sacks. He was second on the Mavericks in all three categories.
The secondary had 7 interceptions last year and all those players won't return.
Punter Pieter Coetzee averaged 34.9 yards per punt during his sophomore season. All-district kicker John Pacheco is also back after making 4 field goals and going 49-for-49 in PATs.
Emerson 2025 spring schedule
- April 16
- April 17
- April 21
- April 23
- April 25
- April 28
- April 30
- May 2
- May 5
- May 7
- May 9
- May 12
- May 13
- May 14
- May 16 — Spring game
