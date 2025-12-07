Texas High School Hits Video Game Numbers In State Championship

Alpha Omega setting records in the State Championship:

101 points

800 yards total offense

QB Case Collum 33/44, 615 yards, 12 TDS

WR Hudson Ramey 16 rec, 373 yds 6 TD, 11 tackles and INT on defense@dctf @kbtxsports @KSAM1017 @ColtonFoster98 https://t.co/V98ZZE1H2c