Texas High School Hits Video Game Numbers In State Championship
Honestly, the name says it all.
Alpha Omega Academy achieved video game-like numbers in securing the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Six-Man Division II state football championship, defeating Covenant Classical, 101-56.
Yes, you read that correctly. The Lions scored 101 points in a single game.
The playoffs have been a run of big-time offensive numbers for Alpha Omega Academy, but nothing like the finals witnessed. They scored 58 in the opening round, 56 in the quarterfinals and went for 76 to secure a spot in the championship round.
Case Collum With 12 Passing TDs, 615 Yards In Victory
Sophomore gunslinger Case Collum was on fire throughout, completing 33 of 44 passes for 615 yards with 12 passing touchdowns. His top target was Hudson Ramey, as the junior went for 373 yards on 16 receptions, scoring six of those touchdowns.
Both Colton Sikes and Isaac Thompson, seniors for the Lions, each caught three touchdown passes. Sikes had 13 receptions in all for 174 yards while all three of Thompson’s catches resulted in scores, spanning 60 yards.
State Championship Served As Revenge For Lions
Alpha Omega Academy added a 13th offensive touchdown courtesy running back Cameron Steely, as he rushed four times for 43 yards. Thompson had a team-high 82 yards rushing on 11 carries, as Sikes added 60 yards rushing.
In all, the Lions had exactly 800 yards of total offense on the night.
There was some defense played in the six-on-six contest, as Ramey picked off a pass and Alpha Omega Academy recovered two fumbles. Tristin Webb, a senior, recorded a sack.
This marked the first state championship for the Huntsville school. They reached the championship round last year, but were bested by this same Covenant Classical squad, 80-32.
Alpha Omega Academy Head Coach 'So Proud Of These Kids'
“I am so proud of these kids,” Alpha Omega Academy head coach Jeff Norris told The Huntsville Item. “They are so great. I am so connected to every one of them. To see them get to do this, and get rewarded for their hard work, is what we preach.
“If you work hard, you are going to be rewarded; that is what the Lord does.”
Kicker Martin Mayes made 11 extra-point tries on the night.
“It’s great we were able to beat them as badly as they beat us last year,” Ramey said. “We did a lot more planning this year than we did last year, and it paid off. Everybody on the team knows what we are going to do.
“We are close friends and have been hanging out on and off the football field for years. We just work well together as a team.”
Incredible Season Ends With Dominating Win For Lions
Collum concluded his season by completing 74 percent of his passes for 3,662 yards and 70 touchdowns with just two interceptions among his 291 attempts. Sikes had 1,605 yards receiving on 90 receptions with 36 touchdowns, as Ramey had 77 receptions for 1,553 yards and 27 scores.
Thompson ran for 1,084 yards and had 24 rushing touchdowns, adding 456 yards receiving with seven more scores.