Texas high school volleyball: Class 3A-4A championship game previews
Three of 11 UIL state volleyball championships are done and four more will be awarded on Nov. 21.
The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland will host both divisions of the Class 3A and 4A finals.
Here’s a breakdown of the games happening on Day 2.
On Day 1, Blum, Jewett Leon and Iola took home state championships.
Class 3A Division I
Goliad Tigers (43-3) vs. Bushland Falcons (40-8), 11 a.m.
Setting the stage: Goliad vs. Bushland, the rematch. Last year, Bushland won 3-1. This is the third meeting in the finals in the past six years. … Goliad has won two state championships (2016, 2017) and has dropped three finals. … This is Bushland’s 14th trip to state, which includes 7 straight semifinal berths. Bushland won Class 3A in 2023 and then won Class 3A Division I last year. … Bushland is going for its 9th state title
Notable: Bushland lost all three all-tournament picks last year to graduation, while Goliad returns two: juniors Isabel Sanchez and Addison Yendrey, who is an East Texas A&M pledge. …. Senior libero Karolynn Youngblood is a Blinn Junior College commit for Goliad. … Goliad has won 36 in a row, the past 17 by 3-0 scores. … Bushland has won 12 games in a row entering this game. … Head coach Jason Culpepper is 872-190 in 26 years of coaching and is in year 7 at Bushland.
Class 3A Division II
Clifton Cubs (42-6) vs. Boyd Yellowjackets (35-9), 1 p.m.
Setting the stage: Boyd is in the finals for the second year in a row, but so far are 0-2 in title games, losing to Stockdale last year and losing in 2018 to Callisburg. …. Clifton is in the state finals for the first time in school history. … Both teams carry lengthy winning streaks into this game. Clifton’s is at 21 games, while Boyd has won 19 in a row.
Notable: The Yellowjackets are led by senior Addy Delgado, an all-tournament team pick last year from the state tournament. The Hardin-Simmons pledge has 405 digs, 493 kills and 68 aces this year. … Junior Cami McIntire had a triple-double in last year’s final for Boyd. This year, she has 933 assists, 165 kills and 264 digs. … Boyd’s libero Bryleigh Wallace, an East Central College pledge, has 743 digs and more than 2,500 in her career. … Wins this year for Boyd include beating Class 2A Division I runner-up Nocona, Class 4A Division I finalists Decatur and twice beating Class 3A Division I semifinalist Ponder. …. Scarlett Kennedy had 464 digs and 97 aces this season for Clifton. … Junior Brystel Wise leads the Cubs with 563 kills, while also having 417 digs. … Madison Otter has provided 1,202 assists for Clifton. …
Class 4A Division I
La Vernia Bears (43-9) vs Decatur Eagles (41-7), 4 p.m.
Setting the stage: Decatur is in the finals for the seventh time in school history, all since the 2013 season. The Eagles are 6-0 in previous trips, winning in 2013, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2021 and last year, 3-1 vs. Bellville. … La Vernia in the finals for the first time. … Decatur has a 5-game winning streak heading into this game. …. La Vernia carries a 17-game winning streak into this showdown, the last loss was a 3-2 setback to Goliad on Sept. 16.
Notable: Both teams are 2-0 vs. common opponents this year with wins vs. Grapevine and Salado. … Decatur had three all-tournament picks last year, but all graduated, including MVP Lara Hornsby. … Three of the seven losses for Decatur came against state final teams Eagle Mountain (2) and Boyd. … Greyson Harrison missed last year’s title run after tearing her ACL in the area game for Decatur, but had the game-ending kill vs. Lindale in the semifinals. …. Grace Fortune had 29 assists in that sweep. … La Vernia is led by Arkansas signee Paisley Pavliska. The senior has 53 aces, 388 digs, 590 kills and 53 aces. … Junior Madelynn Nagelmueller has 786 assists for the Bears. … Dallas Baptist pledge Avery Keck has 264 digs and 512 kills for La Vernia.
Class 4A Division II
Wimberley Lady Texans (46-5) vs. Fort Worth Eagle Mountain Knights (37-11), 6 p.m.
Setting the stage: This provides a vast difference in terms of state tournament pedigree. Wimberley will be 1st or 2nd for the 10th time in program history. … Eagle Mountain is making the finals in only the school’s second year of being open. …. Wimberley is the defending champion and also had titles in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2007.
Notable: Wimberley had three picks last season, but none are on this year’s team. …. Eagle Mountain has won 23 in a row, including taking down Class 4A Division I finalist Decatur. …. The Knights played and lost to last year’s Class 6A champions, Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Spring Grand Oaks, this season. …. Senior Brooke Lacewell leads Eagle Mountain with 367 kills. The Texas A&M signee was a standout at Boswell before the new school opened. … Senior Keoni Williams, who is 6-foot-4, has 359 kills and 140 blocks this season for the Knights. She’s signed with Nebraska. … TAPPS all-state pick Molly Aubert recorded 1,321 assists 95 aces and 381 digs in her first year playing for Eagle Mountain. …. Wimberley enters the finals winners of 23 in a row. … Wins this year have come against state finalist Clifton and Blum, last year's champions Stockdale and Johnson City. One of the five losses is against Class 5A Division II finalist Cedar Park. … Senior Lilli Sandoval has 408 kills and 268 digs for Wimberley. … Freshman Trinity Laney has 383 kills, 82 aces and 394 digs. .... Senior Skylar Herring has 879 assists this year and more than 1,600 in her career for the Lady Texans. …. Defensive specialist Ashton Shipman has 532 digs.